PALIO – Saturday 15 April 2023 starting at 4 pm at the Casa Romei Museum (via Savonarola 30)





(Press release by Contrada di San Giacomo)

The Casa Romei Museum, with entrance at no. 30 of Via Savonarola in Ferrara, will host, Saturday 15 April 2023 starting at 4pmthe tenth edition of the Review of Renaissance Dance “The Court in Dance, homage to Domenico da Piacenza”.

The review, which enjoys the patronage of the Municipality of Ferrara and the Consorzio Terre e Castelli Estensi, of AERRS Emilia-Romagna, recalls the parties held by Giovanni Romei inside his home as described in the fifteenth-century chronicles and is organized by the dance group of the Contrada di San Giacomo in collaboration with the Casa Romei Museum.

Together with the “Prosivendoli” theater group of the Contrada di San Giacomo, dances and bass dances by the masters Domenico da Piacenza and Guglielmo Ebreo da Pesaro will be performed, with the choreography by the master Bruna Gondoni.

The 15th century dance show will see the presence, in addition to the group of the Contrada di San Giacomo of Ferrara, of the historical dance groups “l’Aura” of Castellina (Serravalle, Pistoia), “la Ombrosa Valle” (Valsamoggia, Bologna ), “la Fabula Saltica Danze Storiche” (Gradara, Pesaro-Urbino) and the group “Armonie di Danza” from the Rione San Paolo in Ferrara.

The exhibition is open to the public who, with the usual entrance ticket to the museum, will also be able to visit the exhibition halls, the path “Synthonies, between visions and stories” and the exhibition “The substance of being” dedicated to Roberto Melli.

Per info: Contrada of San Giacomo, via Ortigara 14/a, Ferrara, cell. 335 6098774.








