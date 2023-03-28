Home News Reaction from the Ministry of National Defense to the hosting of PKK/YPG members in the French Senate – Current News
Reaction from the Ministry of National Defense to the hosting of PKK/YPG members in the French Senate

Reaction from the Ministry of National Defense to the hosting of PKK/YPG members in the French Senate – Current News

National Defense DepartmentIn a statement from “NATO member of Francebloody-handed in the parliament of PKK/YPG Hosting the representatives of the terrorist organization tarnished the prestige of the parliament. As this move is against the spirit of alliance, NATOIt also hollows out the fight against terrorism.

According to the news of MilliyetTurkish Armed ForcesIn any case, it will continue its fight against all terrorist organizations without interruption,” the statement said.

