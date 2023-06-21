Home » Reactions left by the collapse of the labor reform
Reactions left by the collapse of the labor reform

This Tuesday, June 20, the labor reform fell in the Congress of the Republic. The same president, Gustavo Petro, branded the collapse of the article, which represents a blow to his management.

The collapse of the labor reform is very serious. He demonstrates that the desire for peace and a social pact does not exist in economic power. Owners of capital and the media managed to co-opt Congress against the dignity of the working people. They believe that profits come from slavery, long hours and complete job instability. The government of change will not abandon the interests of the worker and the worker.

The fact that it has not been given a first debate before the end of the first legislature cost the reform the possibility of being archived. Of course, you can reapply in the second semester.

Given the fact, various political leaders and from different sectors spoke about it.

