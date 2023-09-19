Reactions to MV trend: AfD wants to govern, SPD warns against riot politics | > – News

As of: September 19, 2023 9:04 p.m

The latest opinion poll commissioned by NDR makes the AfD leadership in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania happy. AfD state leader Leif-Erik Holm wants to move into the state chancellery in the next election. The SPD warns of a “back to dark times”.

The Social Democrats in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, who are otherwise so used to success, would have imagined the end of the summer break and the start of normal parliamentary operations differently: According to the representative survey by infratest dimap on behalf of NDR, the SPD ends up behind the AfD for the first time. It only has 23 percent – nine points behind the right-wing populists, who were kept at a distance for many years. Now the pole position goes to the AfD.

Barlen: “SPD takes concerns very seriously”

The SPD state executive quickly discussed the numbers over a telephone switch on Tuesday morning. State Secretary General Julian Barlen then issued the slogan: The traffic light coalition in Berlin is to blame. People are dissatisfied with the crises and changes. The survey reflects the nationwide trend, explained Barlen. The traffic light parties would lose nationwide – and the SPD would be there, said Barlen in an interview with NDR. The Rostock state parliament member said that the SPD was taking the concerns very seriously, and that this also applied to the issue of immigration.

Migration is an important issue for voters

According to the survey, this is the most pressing political task for most voters. According to Barlen, it is still about a humanitarian responsibility when it comes to accommodation. But it is also clear that “clear rules are needed, including deportations of those who cannot stay.” Germany cannot master the problems alone. But Barlen also said that Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania must keep its “friendly face” and that there should be no going back to dark times. Barlen is considered a close confidant of Prime Minister Manuela Schwesig (SPD), who is undergoing new rehabilitation after recovering from cancer.

AfD calls for a change of course in migration policy

AfD parliamentary group leader Nikolaus Kramer also blamed the traffic light policy for the survey results. His party’s high is not “just to do with our good work, but is also due to the disastrous politics in Berlin.” AfD state leader Holm described the survey results as an “earthquake”. According to Prime Minister Schwesig, “people are running away, the citizens want a real alternative and, if possible, in the government.” Holm appealed to the CDU not to refuse an alliance with his party. There must be a real change of course in migration policy. Red-red no longer has a majority, said Holm.

Disappointment among leftists too

CDU state leader Franz-Robert Liskow also drew this conclusion from the survey. His Union comes to 18 percent. This is a plus compared to the state election. Liskow was not satisfied with this. “That could easily get higher.” The CDU, which recently took a tough tone in the asylum debate and called for clear limits, is currently in third place in the party rankings. The leadership of the Left Party reacted with disappointment to the survey result of eight percent. “Not satisfactory,” commented chairmen Vanessa Müller and Peter Ritter. The lower approval ratings for the red-red coalition are also “reason to continue to consistently tackle the problems in the country.” Only together can we succeed in finding solutions to the various crises.

Greens: “AfD fuels crisis mood”

When it comes to immigration, the AfD “cannot identify a single approach to a solution other than scaremongering.” The values ​​for the AfD are “worrying,” but not surprising, said Ritter. The dual leadership of the Greens comes to a similar conclusion. The survey shows people’s uncertainty, it said in a joint statement. “Populists and extremists not only exploit the mood of crisis, but also continue to fuel it,” said state leader Ole Krüger, referring to the AfD’s performance. Immigration must be seen as an opportunity “to overcome the lack of strength in the country”.

FDP below five percent hurdle

Co-chairwoman Katharina Horn acknowledged her own survey figure of eight percent with satisfaction. “We Alliance Greens have gained more support compared to the last state election because we are the only party that consistently addresses pressing questions about the future in the state parliament.” Unlike the Greens, the FDP cannot make gains – on the contrary: with three percent, the Liberals would no longer be represented in the state parliament. FDP state leader René Domke doesn’t want to be discouraged by this: “We still have three years to show what we can do,” he told NDR Nordmagazin. The next state election is scheduled to take place at the end of 2026.

