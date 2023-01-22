Read good books in the new year, and enjoy the fragrance of books all year long! During the Spring Festival this year, from January 18th to February 5th, the “Scholarly Fragrance of Hunan Books – Reading Good Books in the New Year” series of national reading activities will be held in Hunan.

On the first day of the Lunar New Year, Yuan Shuxiong, the original singer of “Good Morning Longhui”, the image ambassador of Longhui, and the guest of the 2023 CCTV Spring Festival Gala, sent New Year blessings with a strong fragrance of books, wishing everyone a poetic and imaginative New Year. In the new year, we must live a good life and restart our pursuit of “poetry and distance”.

It is reported that this event is guided by the Hunan National Reading Activities Office, Hunan Xinhua Bookstore Group, Hunan Publishers Association,Hunan Daily Culture, Tourism and Sports Channel, Hunan Red Net New Media Group Co-sponsored. This is another scholarly and cultural feast for Hunan readers after the first Yuelu Book Fair, a different way to accompany you during the New Year.