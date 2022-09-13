From the PNN to rights, up to immigration and aid to Ukraine: two opposing Italies emerged from the Letta-Meloni confrontation. Comparison – Letta himself summarizes today -, which demonstrates how “impossible broad agreements between the Democratic Party and the center-right” are. According to the secretary of the Democratic Party, the comparison with the leader Fratelli d’Italia “was useful to understand how clear the difference is”. Therefore, a convergence after the elections is impossible. Meanwhile Matteo Salvini – to the microphones of the broadcast «Italy has awakened» – reports the theme on the job issue: «We need 30 billion in debt immediately to save millions of jobs. Here we risk winning the elections, but inheriting a country on its knees: I appeal to Letta and Meloni, we immediately sign the decree ». It is right to plan in the medium-long term with the vote what will be done in the coming years, “but the problem this morning is not what will happen in four years, it is the emergency, it is a second Covid, which is already starting to massacre places of work”. Jobs and the family “must be secured immediately, with an intervention on the bills, which is neither right nor left, it is something that the whole of Europe is doing. It is something that goes above all else, it should be the emergency that unifies politics ”.

«Letta and Meloni are best friends, also because Letta is campaigning for Meloni. They are more friends than they seem ». Words by Matteo Renzi, in «Mattino Cinque», the day after the face to face.