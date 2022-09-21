The secretary of the Democratic Party, Enrico Letta, after the Counter-Pontida organized in Monza last Sunday with the local administrators, returns to Lombardy, to Milan, to talk about the proposals of the center-left coalition for businesses. As soon as he arrived at the Feltrinelli Foundation, Letta immediately wanted to clarify the position of the Democratic Party on the international situation “I believe that Italy should not in the least give in to the blackmail of Putin’s Russia” and asks that the other political leaders also be clear in their positions: “Italy is not with Russia, it is against Russia and against this desire to break the rules of international law. I would like all political leaders to take sides openly and to let go of all the ambiguities they have had up to now ».

The secretary of the Democratic Party reiterates the importance of the vote on 25 September, because it will define Italy’s position in the international political framework: «If the right wins, Putin will be the first to celebrate. Either you are here or there, or with Putin or with Europe – Letta specifies in his speech – I hope that the vote on September 25 is also a vote on this, that is, that Italians do not vote for Putin’s friends. “.

Alliances in Europe are important, says Letta, also for the portfolio of entrepreneurs and workers. From today’s Milanese stage, the secretary of the Democratic Party specifies that “The bills do not go down by talking to Vox or with Orban, who has decided to put himself on the sidelines, the bills go down by making the choices with the German chancellor and with the French president, with those who decide in Europe “. From here Letta claims the importance of his meeting with the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz: “I paid a visit to Berlin in the interest of Italy” and attacks the leaders of the Center-right: “If I list the announcements of thunderstorms that Salvini and Meloni have done towards the EU, it is clear that on their part there is a will to strike a fight against Brussels ”.

Enrico Letta is a candidate for the Chamber in Lombardy and from Milan he therefore sends a message to the local voters who “were the most enthusiastic about Draghi’s experience and those who felt most betrayed” by the fall of the government: “What matters to being able to continue that experience – explains Letta – is in the vote of 25 September, which is a vote that looks to the heart, to the head, but also to the wallet. If this is the choice, it can only be for the center-left and the Democratic Party ”. Among the proposals of the center-left coalition for businesses and workers there is talk of «a reduction in taxes on labor, thus breaking down the tax wedge which means giving a strong message to workers through an increase in real wages. It is the only way to fight against dear life ». According to Letta, the fiscal delegation “had to be approved” and no renegotiations are needed on the Pnrr: “In those 5 years of Pnrr with the 200 billion euros allocated there is the plan to make Italy a large, united, modern and environmentally friendly country compatible. We just have to use them without wasting time on absurd forms of renegotiation “

Finally, Letta also replies to Lega leader Matteo Salvini, who in the last days of the election campaign talks about the abolition of the Rai fee in the bill: “It is clear that Salvini is the spokesperson for Mediaset’s interests and seems to me in line with what Salvini ago and with the relationship that the center-right has with Mediaset ». Letta returns, as he did on Sunday in Monza to claim the fact that the Democratic Party is the only large national party able to speak “in Milan as in Palermo”.