On 10 October, the last Cdm of the Draghi government. The premier asked to “facilitate an orderly transition that allows” the new executive “to get to work immediately”, since “governments pass but Italy remains”. Meloni aims to “create an executive of the highest level” and states: “We are not inspired by anyone, we would like to be a model for others”. Today the FDI leader should meet Salvini and Berlusconi in Rome

