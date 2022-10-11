Home News Read Thursday at the peace sit-in at the Russian embassy. Calenda: opposition in common? The Democratic Party talks about nothing
News

Read Thursday at the peace sit-in at the Russian embassy. Calenda: opposition in common? The Democratic Party talks about nothing

by admin
Read Thursday at the peace sit-in at the Russian embassy. Calenda: opposition in common? The Democratic Party talks about nothing

On 10 October, the last Cdm of the Draghi government. The premier asked to “facilitate an orderly transition that allows” the new executive “to get to work immediately”, since “governments pass but Italy remains”. Meloni aims to “create an executive of the highest level” and states: “We are not inspired by anyone, we would like to be a model for others”. Today the FDI leader should meet Salvini and Berlusconi in Rome

See also  The first two people infected with the new coronavirus in Zhengzhou have the same origin as the entry of Myanmar, both of which are Delta mutant strains

You may also like

Since October 4, Yantai has reported a total...

The Municipal Development and Reform Commission’s special transformation...

The lessons of the Syrian precedent for Ukraine...

Government Meloni, the latest news of today 11...

Weather forecast, storms in the South but the...

Activity trajectory of 2 new cases of asymptomatic...

Energy, super-commissioner or super-minister: all the hypotheses and...

The theoretical study center group of the Municipal...

Parma, bag full of jewels hidden in the...

Earthquake in the League in Castelfranco, three directors...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy