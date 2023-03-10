Khalid Barkaoui

Morocco took part in the international test called PIRLS 2016. This assessment measures the reading skill of students in the 4th AEP. This is de facto the 4th edition, after the 2001/2006/2011 edition. This test is every five years and offers a detailed description of the reading situation of our pupils at the level of the public and private sector.

No fewer than 11,000 Moroccan students took part in this assessment. In 2017, the results are steep. Among the 50 countries that participated in this competition, our dear homeland is ranked 48th. In a nutshell, Morocco brings up the rear, with Egypt (49th place) and South Africa trailing behind.

Our students answered 180 comprehension questions. The 12 texts treated oscillate between 6 literary texts and 6 informative texts. It is not about decoding or identifying words. It is about comprehension and interpretation. Two skills that require hard work and a strong sense of responsibility and seriousness.

This alarming situation encourages us to reflect on how to concretely identify the causes of this lack of interest which is hitting our schoolchildren hard with regard to the act of reading.

It should be noted that our students have difficulty reading, and for good reason, our classes do not have reading corners. Our educational institutions, with a few exceptions, do not have libraries. Pedagogical reading clubs are rare or when they exist, they are a dead letter because the animation of these clubs is not binding and does not fit into the weekly schedule of the teacher. In this context, the supervisory ministry is called upon to question the voluntary approach and replace it with a new approach based on the moral and financial motivation of educational managers to revitalize these clubs and give them meaning and punch. What’s more, almost all of our learners do not have a library at home, do not have enough tablets and computers to carry out research, read stories and books just a click away. . The parents of these pupils do not maintain a close relationship with the book world and the child does not have a bedside book.

If Morocco intends to give a boost to reading and substantially improve its score in future editions, it must imperatively put in place a series of appropriate and effective measures. This is what we intend to develop in an upcoming article

Member of the AMEF CP de Boulemane.