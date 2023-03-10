Home News Reading: the poor relation of our schools. Part 2.
News

Reading: the poor relation of our schools. Part 2.

by admin
Reading: the poor relation of our schools. Part 2.

An effective way to meditate.
In our classes, a host of students read fluently and with great ease, while a significant proportion of our students have difficulty reading, decoding and understanding the message read. Reading for this category of students is a real obstacle course. To get out of this infernal rut which mortgages the future of our students, a speech therapist, whose real name is Stevens Benjamin, has set up a manual entitled: Apili. It is a funny, amusing and playful approach. This innovative approach aims to help learners to read easily thanks to a formidable weapon: humor.
This Belgian speech therapist was intrigued by the impressive number of patients who visit him to help them overcome their reading disability.
These same patients also suffer from language, memory, concentration and motivation disorders. This illustrious speech therapist gave his all to find an effective method with immense benefits.
This discovery is not long in coming in 2020. It combines syllabic reading, gestures and fun in order to capture the attention of kids and motivate them to learn in a good-humored atmosphere.
We can obviously say that Apili is composed of two syllables Api/ happy and Li/ read. In a word, this revolutionary approach which has shown its effectiveness means bringing the learner to be happy while learning to read.
This approach is based on three means: an image representing the noise made by the letter, the mouth symbolizing the articulation and the best way to correctly pronounce the sound, the syllable or the word. The gesture based on kinesthetic memory.
This approach begins with the recognition of vowels and consonants, then we move on to combinatorics, to land on inverted syllables, mixed syllables, the most common words and finally short and funny sentences to brighten up learning.
I invite teachers to experiment with this effective method and to establish a bridge of communication with parents in order to help the pupil in class and the child at home to overcome this difficulty in order to make reading a moment of pleasure and immeasurable joy.
Ultimately, reading in the primary cycle must above all rhyme with the identification of letters and words, then, if the need arises, the teacher can attack comprehension, interpretation, analysis and appreciation. It is unacceptable to see a 6-year-old toddler in first grade who has trouble decoding syllables, mumbling words and barely reading a short sentence.
Khalid Barkaoui
Member of the AMEF CP de Boulemane.

You may also like

Wall Street falls amid concern about banks –...

The end of hydrocarbons by hook or by...

China’s Two Sessions: The much-maligned State Letters and...

Langenzenn | Fraud allegations against mayor

Amid widespread welcome… Iran and Saudi Arabia agree...

The pink building rose from the ashes

Current reports from BR24 at a glance

Allegations of leaks hit the game industry… Nexon...

So you can activate the Google earthquake alert

Storm over Rhineland-Palatinate – SWR Aktuell

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy