In our classes, a host of students read fluently and with great ease, while a significant proportion of our students have difficulty reading, decoding and understanding the message read. Reading for this category of students is a real obstacle course. To get out of this infernal rut which mortgages the future of our students, a speech therapist, whose real name is Stevens Benjamin, has set up a manual entitled: Apili. It is a funny, amusing and playful approach. This innovative approach aims to help learners to read easily thanks to a formidable weapon: humor.

This Belgian speech therapist was intrigued by the impressive number of patients who visit him to help them overcome their reading disability.

These same patients also suffer from language, memory, concentration and motivation disorders. This illustrious speech therapist gave his all to find an effective method with immense benefits.

This discovery is not long in coming in 2020. It combines syllabic reading, gestures and fun in order to capture the attention of kids and motivate them to learn in a good-humored atmosphere.

We can obviously say that Apili is composed of two syllables Api/ happy and Li/ read. In a word, this revolutionary approach which has shown its effectiveness means bringing the learner to be happy while learning to read.

This approach is based on three means: an image representing the noise made by the letter, the mouth symbolizing the articulation and the best way to correctly pronounce the sound, the syllable or the word. The gesture based on kinesthetic memory.

This approach begins with the recognition of vowels and consonants, then we move on to combinatorics, to land on inverted syllables, mixed syllables, the most common words and finally short and funny sentences to brighten up learning.

I invite teachers to experiment with this effective method and to establish a bridge of communication with parents in order to help the pupil in class and the child at home to overcome this difficulty in order to make reading a moment of pleasure and immeasurable joy.

Ultimately, reading in the primary cycle must above all rhyme with the identification of letters and words, then, if the need arises, the teacher can attack comprehension, interpretation, analysis and appreciation. It is unacceptable to see a 6-year-old toddler in first grade who has trouble decoding syllables, mumbling words and barely reading a short sentence.

Khalid Barkaoui

Member of the AMEF CP de Boulemane.