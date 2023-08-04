Ready agreement to build semi-permanent bridges

With the purpose of putting the military industry at the service of the country’s social development, the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD), the Colombian Military Industry (Indumil) and the company of the Defense Social and Business Group (GSED ) announced the implementation of the agreement that will allow, for the first time, the construction of bridges with 100% Colombian labor.

This was stated by the Minister of National Defense, Iván Velásquez, together with the general director of the UNGRD, Olmedo López, and the president of Indumil, general (RA) Ricardo Gómez, before the media this Thursday morning.

In his speech, the head of Defense stressed that the goal is for Indumil to have the capacity to autonomously build bridges, with which it will contribute to responding to emergencies in the national territory, as happened a few days ago in the municipality of Quetame, in the department of Cundinamarca.

“The purpose of this agreement is for Indumil to begin the process of building bridges, but, after manufacturing parts, Indumil will be able to transfer technology,” said Defense Minister Iván Velásquez.

In his wake, the director of the UNGRD stressed that the agreement had an initial investment of $70 billion. “This agreement with the temporary union 3S Tai, facilitates the transfer of 100% of technology to the Colombian Military Industry, so that they are the ones who provide the UNGRD with infrastructure to benefit the communities of the country’s regions,” Olmedo said. Lopez.

The agreement was reached thanks to the fact that the UNGRD managed the resources through the ‘Colombia Vital’ sub-account, for the acquisition of semi-permanent metal bridges, which include the transfer of technology and knowledge to Indumil as the receiving company to generate capacity in Colombia.

In the medium term, Indumil, through the transfer of technology and knowledge, will progressively increase the production capacity of bridge parts until it obtains a manufacturing capacity of 100%, with totally Colombian labor, and thus increase the capacity attention to the needs of the national road system.

For his part, the president of Indumil stated that Indumil has installed capacities, especially in the metalworking area. “The conversion kit has 35 pieces, the Military Industry has already developed the designs and produced eight pieces that are currently installed and in tests, but with the agreement we signed with the UNGRD we are going to acquire the capacity, because it will see a transfer of technology for the awarding of bridges, which we will take advantage of so that, in three phases, we can build bridges in Colombia autonomously”.

This agreement continues to strengthen the coordinated work of the UNGRD with the entities of the National Disaster Risk Management System (SNGRD) in responding to emergencies and in the generation of disaster risk management prevention actions in the regions of the country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

