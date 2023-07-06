Ready for ICC World Cup 2023, Babar Azam

Lahore (Web Desk) The captain of the national cricket team, Babar Azam, has said in a press conference that the ICC World Cup is eagerly awaited, our preparations are complete, we will try to show the best game, the national cricket team. Captain Babar Azam has said that Sir Faraz Ahmed will be the first choice for wicket keeping in Test cricket, he will take the decision considering the situation. We are optimistic, cricket is starting again after a long time, the team is ready to face every challenge.

He said that we have worked on batting and bowling partnership, made a strategy to deal with spin attack, the priority will be that we have to win the match, sometimes we have to play in defensive position.

Babar Azam said regarding the changes in the PCB that who is coming and going in the board is not our focus, where there are some flaws in the team we are removing them.

