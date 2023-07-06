Home » Ready for ICC World Cup 2023, Babar Azam
News

Ready for ICC World Cup 2023, Babar Azam

by admin
Ready for ICC World Cup 2023, Babar Azam

Lahore (Web Desk) The captain of the national cricket team, Babar Azam, has said in a press conference that the ICC World Cup is eagerly awaited, our preparations are complete, we will try to show the best game, the national cricket team. Captain Babar Azam has said that Sir Faraz Ahmed will be the first choice for wicket keeping in Test cricket, he will take the decision considering the situation. We are optimistic, cricket is starting again after a long time, the team is ready to face every challenge.
He said that we have worked on batting and bowling partnership, made a strategy to deal with spin attack, the priority will be that we have to win the match, sometimes we have to play in defensive position.
Babar Azam said regarding the changes in the PCB that who is coming and going in the board is not our focus, where there are some flaws in the team we are removing them.

See also  The ministry: "Only one dose within 6-12 months for those recovered from Covid"

You may also like

Architectural competition decided for the “New Chemistry Building”...

Mountaineer of Azerbaijan saved the life of Pakistan...

They release 41 wild animals in the Soratama...

Block to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Results

IMF agreement is a breakthrough to stabilize the...

The true Chocoanos – Chocó7días.com

50 Years Military Coup in Chile: Government Program...

Berlusconi leaves more than 100 million dollars to...

“Im Gärtle” in Entringen will not be demolished...

Suzhou Industrial Park: A Rising Global Hub for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy