(ANSA) – VENICE, FEBRUARY 21 – A new step forward for the completion of the MOSE system. The ‘gate’ of the Malamocco basin – a huge sliding steel gate – has been completed. It will arrive on Thursday in Pellestrina from Monfalcone, where it was built. This is a long-awaited work because it guarantees full operation of the port and of commercial traffic even in the phases of closure of the gates of the Mose, starting from the next lifting season.



Made ahead of schedule by the Cimolai Group, based on a project by the Belgian Sbe, the door (17 meters wide by 55 meters high) is transported by sea and will be positioned with a coupling maneuver to the structure in the early days of next week. (HANDLE).

