As the time of Holy Week approaches, Popayán prepares for a new version of its traditional processions, considered “intangible heritage of humanity.”

As will be remembered, the Greater Week will be commemorated this year from April 2 to 8.

For this reason, the Permanent Board for Holy Week of the White City, released the poster of this year’s activities.

The picture

The photograph of the image of the Lord of Dispossession, titled ‘Assumption of a patrimony’ and taken by freighter Jeison Ricardo Becerra Idrobo, was chosen as this year’s official poster.

This image shows the figure of Jesus Christ that is part of the passage called El Despojo, which runs through the streets of Popayán on Holy Wednesday.

The passage of El Despojo was elaborated in the 18th century, and in it appears a Spanish carving of Jesus, accompanied by carvings of the Jews that surround it.

This is step number 12 of the 17 that parade through the streets of the city center on Holy Wednesday.

Commitment

With the selection of the poster, supported by the Ministry of Culture, Popayán once again renews its commitment to holding one of the oldest processions in Latin America.

The Holy Week processions in Popayán are characterized by the use of candles and lamps that illuminate the path of the steps.

