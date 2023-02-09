The Ministry of Defense and the Office of the High Commissioner for Peace inform the national and international community that, within the framework of the temporary bilateral ceasefire between the National Government of the Republic of Colombia and the Central General Staff of the Farc-ep , the parties have agreed on a Protocol that contains the tools for its implementation, including the establishment of an Oversight, Monitoring and Verification Mechanism, which will issue technical concepts and prepare recommendations to prevent and address possible incidents or non-compliance.

As in the other dismissals, the full exercise of the Social Rule of Law is not suspended. The Public Force will continue to exercise its security and national defense obligations, nor is the full exercise of all the powers of the State suspended in any way.

The Mechanism will have a national level and a local level, which will include delegates from the Ministry of Defense, the Office of the High Commissioner for Peace and an international component. Likewise, it will be accompanied by accredited members of civil society, the Catholic Church and other expressions of churches.

This Protocol, signed between the National Government through the High Commissioner for Peace and the Central General Staff of the Farc-ep, through its head of delegation, seeks to be an instrument for the de-escalation of the armed confrontation and a tool for facilitation of the negotiation process between the parties.

The Protocol, within its guidelines, prohibits the transit or permanence of the armed group Estado Mayor Central Farc-ep in municipal capitals, corregimientos, police inspections, as well as in primary roads, avoiding any affectation to the life and physical integrity of the civilian population.

The Public Force will continue to act, respecting the bilateral ceasefire and complying with the commitments acquired in the signed protocol, exercising its functions and constitutional, legal and regulatory mandate without any exception throughout the national territory, guaranteeing the security of all Colombians.