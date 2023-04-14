Home News Ready to attack Taiwan?The Chinese Communist Party’s forced recruitment of college student veterans explodes the inside story of the army | Conscription Work Regulations | Wartime Recruitment | The Situation in the Taiwan Strait
News

Ready to attack Taiwan?The Chinese Communist Party’s forced recruitment of college student veterans explodes the inside story of the army | Conscription Work Regulations | Wartime Recruitment | The Situation in the Taiwan Strait

by admin
Ready to attack Taiwan?The Chinese Communist Party’s forced recruitment of college student veterans explodes the inside story of the army | Conscription Work Regulations | Wartime Recruitment | The Situation in the Taiwan Strait

[Voice of Hope April 13, 2023](Interview and report by our reporters Wang Qian and Li Hui) On April 12, the Ministry of National Defense of the Communist Party of China announced the revised version of the “Regulations on Conscription Work”, which will be implemented on May 1 this year. Compared with the previous revision, the new regulations have strengthened the mandatory conscription. Deleted the clause “conscripted citizens who are the only labor force to maintain family life or students who are studying in full-time schools can be postponed”, and added “for general institutions of higher learning in the administrative area, they can directly assign conscription tasks”, saying that universities in School students and fresh graduates can apply at the place of household registration before enrollment or at the location of the school.

The CCP’s official media, the People’s Liberation Army Daily, reported that this was to recruit high-quality soldiers to meet the requirements of mechanization, informationization, and intelligence of the army.

Mr. Han, a mainland veteran, told Voice of Hope, “The foreign trade enterprises in the mainland are almost finished. Employment is a big problem. He can’t solve it. This is one of them. And the current weapons need some advanced education. Well, for example, launching missiles and other weapons require academic qualifications, so he improved his academic qualifications.”

This revision also adds a new chapter “Wartime Collection”. That is, after the CCP issues a mobilization order or the State Council and the Central Military Commission take national defense mobilization measures, governments at all levels and military agencies must organize wartime recruitment according to the requirements, and can focus on recruiting veterans who are proficient in military skills and supplement them to the original active-duty units or the same Type posts to ensure rapid formation of combat effectiveness. Compared with the previous version, these provisions have no substantial breakthroughs, but they have created a tense atmosphere of mandatory conscription.

See also  The Chinese Communist Party wears smart bracelets to soldiers to monitor psychological experts who approve monitoring | Chinese military | Taiwan Strait situation | artificial intelligence

The operation of the CCP aroused the resentment of some ordinary people. Mr. Han told Voice of Hope that even officers within the Communist Army had different attitudes towards the war. “Attacking Taiwan has nothing to do with the people, it only has to do with the government and the party. And now the military is not monolithic. A middle-level military officer once said that if a war breaks out, Chinese military officers will have to assess the situation, not one by one. Loyal to the Party and the Military Commission. Among ordinary people, they are not interested in wars anywhere, because these are of no benefit to the people at all, and the upper echelons are only fighting for their own interests. Many people are against the war.”

Recently, the situation in the Taiwan Strait has continued to be tense. On the second day of the CCP’s military exercise around Taiwan (11th), the Foreign Minister Wu Zhaoxie of the Republic of China condemned the CCP’s actions. He pointed out that the CCP seems to be trying to prepare for an attack on Taiwan. Previously, the U.S. military also predicted that the CCP is likely to invade Taiwan in 2027, or even earlier.

Mr. Han said, “The reason why we want to fight Taiwan is for this purpose. The first is to show our own strength, and the second is that Taiwan’s democracy hurts them. They are afraid that the people on the mainland will be like Taiwan. The people are not interested in fighting, they are interested in What matters is how to live and how to live with dignity. Now the real bottom people are not talking about a good life (living), but living for survival. Throughout history, this is the society at the end of each dynasty sign.”

See also  South China National Botanical Garden officially unveiled Li Xihoujian Wang Weizhong attended the event Guangdong Provincial People's Government Portal

Editor in charge: Lin Li

All rights reserved by Sound of Hope, without the written permission of Sound of Hope, no reprinting is allowed, and offenders will be prosecuted.

You may also like

Update in the morning: What Pistorius still has...

Music that describes the known and unknown fates...

Do you want to acquire the skill of...

North Korea – Novel long-range solid-propellant rocket tested

Bitcoin Investors Could Receive Salvadoran Nationalization

Gabriel Martínez, embarked on the ‘band of the...

This is how the Baerbock Ministry justified the...

The Salvadoran economy and world perspectives: Rafael Lemus

The JEP sets hearings to hear former Colombian...

Man vs. Beast – Bear Settlement: Plan that...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy