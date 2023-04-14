On April 12, the Ministry of National Defense of the Communist Party of China announced the revised version of the “Regulations on Conscription Work”, which will be implemented on May 1 this year. Compared with the previous revision, the new regulations have strengthened the mandatory conscription. Deleted the clause “conscripted citizens who are the only labor force to maintain family life or students who are studying in full-time schools can be postponed”, and added “for general institutions of higher learning in the administrative area, they can directly assign conscription tasks”, saying that universities in School students and fresh graduates can apply at the place of household registration before enrollment or at the location of the school.

The CCP’s official media, the People’s Liberation Army Daily, reported that this was to recruit high-quality soldiers to meet the requirements of mechanization, informationization, and intelligence of the army.

Mr. Han, a mainland veteran, told Voice of Hope, “The foreign trade enterprises in the mainland are almost finished. Employment is a big problem. He can’t solve it. This is one of them. And the current weapons need some advanced education. Well, for example, launching missiles and other weapons require academic qualifications, so he improved his academic qualifications.”

This revision also adds a new chapter “Wartime Collection”. That is, after the CCP issues a mobilization order or the State Council and the Central Military Commission take national defense mobilization measures, governments at all levels and military agencies must organize wartime recruitment according to the requirements, and can focus on recruiting veterans who are proficient in military skills and supplement them to the original active-duty units or the same Type posts to ensure rapid formation of combat effectiveness. Compared with the previous version, these provisions have no substantial breakthroughs, but they have created a tense atmosphere of mandatory conscription.

The operation of the CCP aroused the resentment of some ordinary people. Mr. Han told Voice of Hope that even officers within the Communist Army had different attitudes towards the war. “Attacking Taiwan has nothing to do with the people, it only has to do with the government and the party. And now the military is not monolithic. A middle-level military officer once said that if a war breaks out, Chinese military officers will have to assess the situation, not one by one. Loyal to the Party and the Military Commission. Among ordinary people, they are not interested in wars anywhere, because these are of no benefit to the people at all, and the upper echelons are only fighting for their own interests. Many people are against the war.”

Recently, the situation in the Taiwan Strait has continued to be tense. On the second day of the CCP’s military exercise around Taiwan (11th), the Foreign Minister Wu Zhaoxie of the Republic of China condemned the CCP’s actions. He pointed out that the CCP seems to be trying to prepare for an attack on Taiwan. Previously, the U.S. military also predicted that the CCP is likely to invade Taiwan in 2027, or even earlier.

Mr. Han said, “The reason why we want to fight Taiwan is for this purpose. The first is to show our own strength, and the second is that Taiwan’s democracy hurts them. They are afraid that the people on the mainland will be like Taiwan. The people are not interested in fighting, they are interested in What matters is how to live and how to live with dignity. Now the real bottom people are not talking about a good life (living), but living for survival. Throughout history, this is the society at the end of each dynasty sign.”

Editor in charge: Lin Li

All rights reserved by Sound of Hope, without the written permission of Sound of Hope, no reprinting is allowed, and offenders will be prosecuted.