Ready to discuss reform of the debt brake if necessary

Ready to discuss reform of the debt brake if necessary

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – After several CDU prime ministers called for a reform of the debt brake, their North Rhine-Westphalian party and official colleague Hendrik Wüst was more cautious but willing to talk. In his view, discussing the topic should only be the last resort, as he made clear on Friday evening on ARD.

“First of all, there has to be a clear revelation: What is the actual situation? Then you have to look: What kind of gaps are there? Is what is supposed to be filled really absolutely necessary, after a clear setting of priorities?” said Wüst. “And if there’s still something left over and we can’t manage it with the rules of the debt brake, then you can take a look at it.”

