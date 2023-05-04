Readying parachutes in the north of the country

The Parachuting Association of Paraguayin collaboration with the National Secretary of Sports and the Municipality of the city of Concepciónwill offer one more edition of the free skydiving course in the city of Concepción.

The course will last three days, from May 26 to 28 and will consist of two days of theoretical classes and one day of jumping.

The objective of this course is to provide participants with the opportunity to learn about the necessary equipment, safety procedures, and jumping techniques used in skydiving. In addition, the escort of expert instructors will be there to guide and ensure that each participant enjoys an exciting and safe experience during the jump.

This skydiving course is an excellent opportunity for those who have always wanted to experience the thrill of a parachute jump or for those who already have previous experience in the sport and want to improve their skills.

Richard Acosta, President of the APP highlighted that these courses are carried out on a regular basis and that this is a great opportunity to decentralize the activity by taking it to the north of the country

“It is important to take these courses to different parts of the country and thus attract new fans of this sport, with the Concepción course we seek to reach local residents as well as those who live in the surroundings,” he mentioned.

To enroll in this course, call (0981) 412 500 for more information and to reserve your place. Don’t miss the opportunity to learn to fly safely and excitingly.