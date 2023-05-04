Home » Readying parachutes in the north of the country
News

Readying parachutes in the north of the country

by admin
Readying parachutes in the north of the country

The Parachuting Association of Paraguayin collaboration with the National Secretary of Sports and the Municipality of the city of Concepciónwill offer one more edition of the free skydiving course in the city of Concepción.

The course will last three days, from May 26 to 28 and will consist of two days of theoretical classes and one day of jumping.

The objective of this course is to provide participants with the opportunity to learn about the necessary equipment, safety procedures, and jumping techniques used in skydiving. In addition, the escort of expert instructors will be there to guide and ensure that each participant enjoys an exciting and safe experience during the jump.

This skydiving course is an excellent opportunity for those who have always wanted to experience the thrill of a parachute jump or for those who already have previous experience in the sport and want to improve their skills.

Richard Acosta, President of the APP highlighted that these courses are carried out on a regular basis and that this is a great opportunity to decentralize the activity by taking it to the north of the country

“It is important to take these courses to different parts of the country and thus attract new fans of this sport, with the Concepción course we seek to reach local residents as well as those who live in the surroundings,” he mentioned.

To enroll in this course, call (0981) 412 500 for more information and to reserve your place. Don’t miss the opportunity to learn to fly safely and excitingly.

See also  Wang Yi: "Taiwan Independence" is a very destructive gray rhino that must be resolutely stopped | Morning Post

You may also like

Township prepares recognition to 26 outstanding citizens

Marktbergel | 15 year old missing

A woman led a dangerous criminal group in...

Five drivers victims of extortive robbery – Diario...

Carriers robbed all the passers-by who were passing...

Final details for the student-military civic parade in...

Researchers claim to have solved mysteries about da...

the devil walks around

SHELTER FROM THE RAINS, TAKE CARE OF YOUR...

Inflation – Esken accuses companies of indecent behavior

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy