Real and Milan reach the semi-finals at the expense of Chelsea and Napoli

Electronic flag – Rabat Real Madrid, the Spanish record holder in the number of titles (14) and runner-up AC Milan (7), qualified for the semi-finals of the European Football Champions League competition, after the first renewed its victory over Chelsea, England, 2-0, and the second tied with its compatriot and host Napoli 1-. 1 Tuesday in the second leg of the quarter-finals.

Brazilian striker Rodrigo Goech imposed himself as the star of the Royal Club match by scoring the winning double in the 58th and 80th minutes, while Frenchman Olivier Giroud (43) scored Milan’s goal, and Nigerian Victor Osimhen equalized for Napoli (90 + 3).

Real Madrid had won the same result last Wednesday

In the Spanish capital, while Milan won 1-0 in San Siro.

The Royal Club will meet in the semi-finals with Manchester City of England or Bayern Munich, who will meet on Wednesday at the Allianz Arena “in Munich (3-0) back in Manchester, while Milan will play with its compatriot Inter or Benfica of Portugal, who will meet at the “Guisepe” stadium. Meazza” Wednesday (2-0).