Real Chelsea – Where to watch online Champions League Quarter Final second leg 18 April – MEGOGO

On Tuesday, April 18, the results of the matches in London and Naples will determine the first two semifinalists of the Champions League, which Real Madrid won last season.

The royal club, which continues to fight in the current tournament, after the victory at the Santiago Bernabeu against Chelsea (2:0), will visit Frank Lampard’s team at Stamford Bridge.

Before the confrontation in London, the opponents played regular matches in the national leagues. In the away match of the Spanish championship with Andrii Lunin in reserve, Real Madrid beat Cadiz 2:0 (Nacho, 72, Asensio, 76) and are 10 points behind the leader of Barcelona (the Catalans still have a game in reserve) .

Video review of the match “Cadiz” – “Real” – 0:2

In turn, “Chelsea” with an assist from Mykhailo Mudryk lost at home to “Brighton” – 1:2 (Gallagher, 13 – Welbeck, 42, Enciso, 69) and continued a terrible series without victories in all tournaments to six matches. In the standings of the English championship, the Londoners are only in 11th place.

Video review of the match “Chelsea” – “Brighton” – 1:2

We will remind that the Madrid and Londoners faced each other in the quarter-finals of the Champions League last season, and then success smiled on “Real”. In the first meeting, the Royal Club won against Misty Albion (3:1), but in the return match, they managed to avoid a penalty shootout only in extra time (2:3).

This time, the bookmakers see Madrid as a small favorite. For example, the William Hill office takes bets on the victory of the English with a coefficient of 2.70, on a draw – 3.40, on the victory of “Real” – 2.50.

In another matchday match at the Diego Maradona Arena in Naples, Serie A leaders Napoli will meet with reigning Italian champions AC Milan, who beat Luciano Spalletti’s team at home (1:0). As you know, on April 2, the Milanese created a sensation by defeating the Neapolitans in the away game of the domestic championship — 4:0. This time, the leader of the bookmakers is “Napoli”. Bets on the home team’s success in regular time are accepted with a coefficient of 1.80, on a peaceful result of the meeting – 3.40, on the victory of “Milan” – 4.75.

Champions League. ¼ final. Return matches

April 18 (Tuesday)

We will remind that in two more quarter-final matches of the Champions League on Wednesday, April 19, they will play: “Bavaria” – “Manchester City” (first match – 0:3) and “Inter” – “Benfica” (2:0).

Earlier, “FACTS” reported that “Real” broke the resistance of the English “Liverpool” in the 1/8 finals of the Champions League.

