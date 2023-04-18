Home » Real estate in Spain, investigations against Mons Elha widen
Real estate in Spain, investigations against Mons Elha widen

Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 9:48 p.m

Lahore (Ummat News) NAB has widened the scope of investigation against Chaudhry Munis Elahi on the issue of building properties in Spain.
On the letter of NAB Lahore, the Spanish authorities provided the details of the properties of Parvez Elahi family. According to sources, Mons Elahi bought properties and assets worth 40 crores in Spain over a period of time.
After the details were provided by the Spanish authorities, NAB Lahore widened the scope of investigation against Chaudhry Munis Elahi.
Media reports claim that Mons Elha’s properties include three parking plazas, a storage hall, a hotel in Barcelona, ​​a multi-story plaza, various properties on the Canary Islands, fruit orchards and a taxi service.
According to sources, the letter stated that Mons Elahi has a residence permit in Spain, all investments are made on the basis of the permit. Apartments at 23 CD Joseph Plaza and Commercial Center in Barcelona are occupied by Mons Elahi.
Since December 2022, Mons Elahi has been living in the same two apartments. He also started a taxi service by taking 250 taxi vehicles on bank lease while two persons named Saqib Tahir and Chaudhi Imtiaz are the caretakers of Chaudhary family properties in Spain.

