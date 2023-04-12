Zongtai Real Estate (3056) announced on the evening of the 12th that Chairman Weng Yuling submitted his resignation to the board of directors on the grounds of personal career planning, and the effective date of resignation is April 20. As soon as the news came out, it dropped a shock bomb for the real estate industry in Taichung! Zongtai Real Estate stated that the board of directors will be held as soon as possible in the near future to select a successor.

In October 2017, at the age of 38, Weng Yuling was succeeded by Wu Xikun, the founder of Zongtai Real Estate, as the chairman of the board. He set a record for the youngest female director of a listed company in Taiwan that year! Since Weng Yuling took over as chairman of the board for more than 5 years, the market value of Zongtai Real Estate has doubled, with an average EPS of more than 3 yuan per year, and its operating performance is outstanding.

In 2022, Zongtai Real Estate even paid 8.698 billion yuan in revenue and 2.209 billion yuan in after-tax net profit, an annual increase of 2.48 times. The EPS reached 9.81 yuan! The board of directors also generously passed the dividend of 4.1 yuan + allotment of 4.1 yuan. Since the announcement of the distribution of high dividends of 8.2 yuan in mid-March, the stock price has soared by more than 40%, and the closing price on the 12th was 49.60 yuan, standing at a historical high!

Weng Yuling was the only professional manager among the top 15 female chairmen of listed companies in Taiwan’s first survey of the best female CEOs launched by Harvard Business Review.

Weng Yuling, who graduated from the Fine Arts Department of Higher Normal University, was originally an art teacher. Before joining Zongtai Real Estate in 2010, he had no experience in real estate at all. However, due to his outstanding performance, he was promoted all the way to vice president, general manager, and finally took over as chairman. It took him more than 12 years Since then, it has created many sales miracles in the real estate industry in Taichung!

Weng Yuling can be said to be the queen of first-time home sales in Taichung. After taking over as the chairman of the president, she broke the industry’s “reserve price sales” routine, pioneered the “real price sales” model, and canceled the long-established consignment sales system. process. Over the years, Zongtai Real Estate has launched super-big projects with a total number of 800 households and more than 1,000 households in Beitun District, such as “Zongtai 2020” and “Heart’s Desire” and other first-time housing projects, all of which set new records in just one year Amazing results within sold out!

Weng Yuling, who does not come from a major in management and real estate, and is not a second-generation successor, said in an interview with Manager Magazine about the most fulfilling thing: “Until today, I have not done anything to offend my teachers, founders, shareholders, Team matters. We are a team that reflects on itself at any time and keeps improving!”

further reading

Yang Mingzhou took over the board of directors of Taiwan Sugar?

Changyin re-election list released!Ling Zhongyuan continues as Director

“Independence” is rumored that Yang Mingzhou took over the director seat of Taiwan Sugar, and Ling Zhongyuan continued to be in charge of Zhangyin

The post Shocking bomb in the real estate industry! Mrs. Weng Yuling’s resignation appeared first on Business Times.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

