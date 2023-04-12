Electronic Science – Mathematical Editor Real Madrid, the defending champion, is close to reaching the semi-finals of the European Champions League football competition, by defeating its English guest, Chelsea, 2-0, on Wednesday, in the first leg of the quarter-finals.

Real owes its victory at its stadium, “Santiago Bernabeu”, which will make it play the second leg on the 18th of this month at the “Stamford Bridge” stadium in London comfortably, to the trio of French striker Karim Benzema and substitute Marco Asensio, who scored the goals of the match in the 22nd and 74th minutes, and the Brazilian Vinicius Junior, who scored The two decisive passes.

On the other hand, Milan and Napoli, the Italians, will have to wait for the return meeting at the Armando Maradona stadium next Tuesday in Naples, to learn about the features of the qualifier for the golden square, after the end of the confrontation that brought them together today at the San Siro stadium with a single goal in favor of Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s colleagues.

Milan owes this victory to the Algerian Ismail Bennacer, who scored the only goal in the 40th minute of the match.