Home News Real is approaching the semi-finals by defeating Chelsea and an unreasonable victory for Milan against Napoli
News

Real is approaching the semi-finals by defeating Chelsea and an unreasonable victory for Milan against Napoli

by admin
Real is approaching the semi-finals by defeating Chelsea and an unreasonable victory for Milan against Napoli
Electronic Science – Mathematical Editor

Real Madrid, the defending champion, is close to reaching the semi-finals of the European Champions League football competition, by defeating its English guest, Chelsea, 2-0, on Wednesday, in the first leg of the quarter-finals.

Real owes its victory at its stadium, “Santiago Bernabeu”, which will make it play the second leg on the 18th of this month at the “Stamford Bridge” stadium in London comfortably, to the trio of French striker Karim Benzema and substitute Marco Asensio, who scored the goals of the match in the 22nd and 74th minutes, and the Brazilian Vinicius Junior, who scored The two decisive passes.

On the other hand, Milan and Napoli, the Italians, will have to wait for the return meeting at the Armando Maradona stadium next Tuesday in Naples, to learn about the features of the qualifier for the golden square, after the end of the confrontation that brought them together today at the San Siro stadium with a single goal in favor of Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s colleagues.

Milan owes this victory to the Algerian Ismail Bennacer, who scored the only goal in the 40th minute of the match.

See also  The Fusarium 4 plague will focus the ninth International Banana Congress

You may also like

800 Embera indigenous people will return to Chocó...

In the event of closure, Ren Protocol will...

Jaafar El-Omda’s T-shirt invades the Egyptian market and...

What is known about the fall of the...

heard Cardinal Abril live.

An archaeological discovery of Nubian Christians in northern...

They found a man dead in a motel...

IT document: recommended file formats published

[환율전망] US CPI below expectations vs concerns over...

Collapsed bridge over the La Vieja river between...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy