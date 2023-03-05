press conferenceReal Madrid’s league title is almost out of reach after a 0-0 draw at Real Betis, nine points behind FC Barcelona. That’s what Carlo Ancelotti says about another mistake in LaLiga.

Real Madrid: CARLO ANCELOTTI on…

…the 0-0 at Betis and the current problems: “It was an open game, we wanted to keep it open too. Up front we lacked efficiency, we lack that at the moment. We’re currently playing one pass more than we need to and having fewer finishes than we need to. That’s why we haven’t scored in the last three games. We could have scored today because we had three or four very clear chances. We did well at the back, we’re much better there at the moment. The balance is missing. We’re good at the back, but not at the front. So must we be. At the moment we are not making the best possible decision. It is not an individual problem but a collective one made up of individual choices.”

…his changes in the second half: „(Eduardo) Camavinga was booked and with (Daniel) I tried to bring a little more energy into midfield at Ceballos. We switched to a 4-3-3 with Rodrygo (Goes) in a more open role. We did well in the last 30 minutes. When the game was more open we didn’t do well. We often found Rodrygo between the lines, but then didn’t think about preparing an attack, but to stay in possession of the ball.”

…his anger: “I’m more concerned than upset. It’s quite strange that this team can’t score in three games with this quality. We’ve only scored one goal in three games – and that’s from a dead ball. That’s the reality and it hits me hard. The players are also affected because we have the quality to score goals. We’ve always done that. I think the problem is that we need to be a little more efficient and look around less.”

…the nine-point deficit to FC Barcelona and the question of whether he considers the championship title lost: “No, not yet, not yet. We’re nine points behind, but we have to fight to the end. I don’t know what will happen in the league, but there are still many games to go and we have to do our best.”

Next blunder in the league Real stars are once again struggling with the lack of luck at the end.

… Marco Asensio, who was not used again: “Because I’m Rodrygo, Karim (Benzema) and Viní had on the pitch. It’s hard to explain why he didn’t play. He was warming up, I thought about bringing him into the game but I also thought we could find a solution without him.”

…the squad composition with minor professionals like Eden Hazard or Mariano Díaz and the need to increasingly have to substitute an 18-year-old Álvaro Rodríguez: “The composition of the squad seems normal to me because this team has scored five goals at Anfield.”

…the central defence: „(Eder) Militão played fantastic for me, that was with me (Antonio) Rüdiger defensively spectacular.”

