Home » Real Madrid becomes strong at home and beats Celta 2-0 – Diario La Página
News

Real Madrid becomes strong at home and beats Celta 2-0 – Diario La Página

by admin
Real Madrid becomes strong at home and beats Celta 2-0 – Diario La Página

Madrid won 2-0 against Celta during the match played this Saturday at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid arrived with the intention of reaping another victory after beating Cádiz 2-0 at home. On the visitors’ side, Celta was defeated 1-0 in the last match they played against Mallorca.

After the result obtained, the Madrid team is second at the end of the match, while Celta is twelfth.

The first part of the match began positively for Real Madrid, who took advantage of the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from Marco Asensio. After this, the first half ended with a 1-0 result.

The second half got off to a good start for the local team, who put more land in the middle through a goal from Eder Militao moments after the game restarted, specifically in the 48th minute, thus ending the match with a score 2-0 on the scoreboard.

The Madrid coach, Carlo Ancelotti, brought on Lucas Vázquez, Rodrygo and Luka Modric to replace Marco Asensio, Vinicius Junior and Dani Ceballos, while for Celta, Carlos Carvalhal replaced Franco Emanuel Cervi, Goncalo Paciencia, Óscar, Williot Swedberg and Fernando Medrano by Augusto Solari, Haris Seferovic, Gabriel Veiga, Javi Galán and Kevin Vázquez.

With this victory, Carlo Ancelotti’s team was in second place with 65 points, in access to the Champions League, at the end of the game, while the team led by Carlos Carvalhal was in twelfth place with 36 points.

The next day of LaLiga will face Real Madrid away from home against Girona, while Celta will face Elche at their stadium.

You may also like

Collective bargaining agreement for federal and local employees

Antipas Mbusa Nyamwisi and Bintou Keita for the...

The first soldiers swear allegiance in Quibdó

Family entrepreneurs warn of the consequences of the...

North Kivu: the CLC opposes a possible extension...

Messi’s joke that made Mbappé laugh out loud...

vision!Sudden heavy snowfall in Beijing, Shanxi, and Shaanxi...

What AI could mean for working in pharmacies

Gallery: The fire of Jury night reached Haapsallu

Oil well exploded in Barrancabermeja and left injured

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy