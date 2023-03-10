Training

He is also not present at the final training session: Karim Benzema on Friday morning, the last team session before the 25th LaLiga matchday against Espanyol Barcelona (Saturday, 2 p.m., in REAL TOTAL-Live ticker and at DAZN) missed after only working individually on Wednesday and Thursday.

The captain is suffering from ankle problems, which are not meant to be serious, but he doesn’t want to take any chances ahead of Wednesday’s clashes with Liverpool FC and the following Liga Clasico at FC Barcelona.

Ferland Mendy could, on the other hand, return to the matchday squad after a break of almost a month and a half. On Thursday he completed part of the training session with the team for the first time, and he is also involved in the final session. At the press conference, which begins between 12:30 p.m. and 1:00 p.m., Carlo Ancelotti could reveal more about the two Frenchmen.

david praises is still in individual rehabilitation training after suffering a muscle injury two weeks ago. Apart from Benzema, only the Austrian did not take part in team training.

Fixed dates March 11, 2 p.m.: Real Madrid – Espanyol Barcelona (La Liga)

March 15, 9:00 p.m.: Real Madrid – FC Liverpool (Champions League)

March 19, 9:00 p.m.: FC Barcelona – Real Madrid (LaLiga)

April 02, 4:15 p.m.: Real Madrid – Real Valladolid (LaLiga)

April 05, 21:00: FC Barcelona – Real Madrid (Copa del Rey)

April 8th, 9:00 p.m.: Real Madrid – FC Villarreal (LaLiga)

