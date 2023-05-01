Real Madrid: Carlo Ancelotti at PK before duel with Real Sociedad

press conferenceThree days after beating Almería 4-2 and four days before the Copa del Rey final against Osasuna, Real Madrid visit Real Sociedad on Tuesday. The press conference with coach Carlo Ancelotti ahead of LaLiga’s 33rd matchday.

Real Madrid: CARLO ANCELOTTI on…

…the 33rd match day against Real Sociedad (Tuesday, 10 p.m., in the REAL TOTAL-Live ticker and at DAZN): “It’s a tough game tomorrow because we’re playing against a good team. We’ve got some absentees, some injuries and some suspensions. So it’s going to be a difficult game – at a pointless kick-off time. But we have to tackle it and we want to travel to San Sebastián to put on a good game.”

…the absence of Éder Militão and Federico Valverde in the final training session and whether that is why they will be absent on Tuesday: “Militão not, he is fine. He had a personal matter. He will play tomorrow. With Valverde we have yet to see, he has worked individually in the pool. I think he’ll be available tomorrow.”

…David Alaba and Luka Modrić: “Alaba is not available. He started working with the team on Wednesday. He is in good shape, no problem. We also got good news from Luka Modrić, he might be ready for Saturday’s game.”

…a possible centre-forward signing in view of aging Karim Benzema: “The club’s future project is to sign a nine because Karim is his age. But as long as Karim is in this condition, we don’t think about it – also because the attack works very well. It worked very well last season and is working very well this year too. Karim has had ups and downs, but Rodrygo and Vinícius have made progress, Asensio is doing very well. The problem in those two seasons wasn’t the storm.”

…a starting XI by Benzema at Real Sociedad: “Yes that could be right. If he is in good shape and has no problem. Today he was a bit tired. But if he recovers well, he can play tomorrow. I won’t rotate tomorrow as long as there are no failures. Even if we play at 10 p.m., we still have time to recover for Saturday.”

…possible appearances for Eden Hazard, Jesús Vallejo or Álvaro Odriozola: “I will field the best eleven possible tomorrow. Those I think deserve will start.”

…the physical and mental condition of the team: “We will be in good physical condition for the cup final and the semifinals. That is normal. The problem with tomorrow’s game is that it’s three days later. So we have to take good care of the players’ recovery and build the best possible team. It’s an important game against a strong opponent tomorrow.”

…Toni Kroos in central defensive midfield: “Toni Kroos likes to play football – in whatever position. He can play well as a six. He has no problem with that. I don’t have to convince him to play as a six. With him in this position, the build-up play, which is very important, is going very well.”

…Vinícius Júnior’s constant protests and whether a red card would do him good to stop it: “No no (laughs). All the yellow cards are enough.”

…the defensive weaknesses in LaLiga, as opposed to the Champions League: “Sometimes there is a habit that we solve everything with quality in attack. But it’s not always like that. Quality in attack makes the difference, but the foundation is always defensive engagement.”

…a possible meeting with the president of the Brazilian FA and the May 25 deadline for a new national coach: “I’ve said before that I don’t talk about my future. But I answer: The deadline is nonsense. There’s no deadline because I haven’t talked to anyone. I don’t talk about my future.”

…Takefusa Kubo, in which you still hold 50 percent of the transfer rights: “He’s doing very well at Real Sociedad, we’re watching him. We’ll talk about that over the next few months. There is a lot of competition in our squad. It is not easy for such players to get minutes.”

…the question of whether FC Barcelona won the championship or whether Real lost it: “I always think of the merit of the opponents. Barcelona has a high level of continuity. If they win the league, it means it’s deserved.”

…failures in football: “You can’t talk about failure in sport, not even in life. It’s only a failure if you’re not trying to do something as well as you can. This is a failure. If you have a clear conscience and try to do your best, it will never be a failure. Not just in sport, but everywhere in life.”

