InterviewThibaut Courtois is pushing for Carlo Ancelotti to stay at Real Madrid. The goalkeeper demands that the Italian must remain coach of the royal team regardless of the outcome of the season.

Enlarge Photo: Angel Martinez, Javier Soriano/AFP via Getty Images“>

Courtois commits to Ancelotti: “Our coach”

MADRID. It’s that time again. At least in the environment of Real Madrid, the question is gradually being raised as to whether the current team of the star ensemble will also be the one in the coming season. After his return in summer 2021 is Charles Ancelotti currently in his second season, his contract expires on June 30, 2024. Despite the contract running for more than twelve months, “Carletto” cannot be sure of staying beyond the summer.

Were Thibaut Courtois decision maker, he would have no doubts. “Yes, done”answered the Belgian goalkeeper – even before the 2-1 defeat at FC Barcelona – to the Spanish pay channel MOVISTAR+ when asked whether Ancelotti should remain independent of the end of the season.

“He’s a great coach and we players have a good relationship with him. But it’s not our choices. We fight with him to win titles. He is our coach”said the 30-year-old, who made a proud impression with his last words.

Real Madrid want titles

Ultimately, however, Ancelotti is subject to the compulsion not to leave Real empty-handed in a few weeks if the cooperation is to continue. He has to deliver important titles again. The 63-year-old was released back in 2015 because he ultimately failed to break in. The demanding Real with Florentino Pérez at the helm knew no mercy, even though the historic win of the tenth Champions League triumph in the club’s history was just a year ago.

It could be similar this time, especially since the prospect of at least one big trophy for Blancos is not exactly rosy. They are 12 points adrift of Barça in the Primera División and have come from a 1-0 deficit in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-finals at the Camp Nou. After all, in the Champions League, in which Real is the favorite in the quarter-finals against Chelsea, things are going according to plan so far.

more on the subject For the Italian, his future is also at stake in the next few games. Continue reading

Ancelotti: “Wants to stay at Real Madrid”

In public, Ancelotti is relaxed about his own situation. “I am convinced that we will win something this season, so the issue will then be settled.”the successful coach, who is still associated with an engagement with the Brazilian national team, told the press on Saturday.

Basically, the club has to evaluate the sporting situation and therefore make a decision. “I’ve said many times that I would stay at this club my whole life, but that’s impossible. I want to stay and I hope that happens. I enjoy every day the club wants me here”said Ancelotti, for whom there were some alternatives with Raúl or the clubless Mauricio Pochettino and Thomas Tuchel.

/21630049872/Realtotal_bet365_News

/21630049872/Realtotal_bet365_mobil_320x50