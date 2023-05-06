Real Madrid crowned as champion of the Copa del Rey 2023

How did the game that Real Madrid won unfold?

Arrasate himself announced that one of the options against the powerful rival was to play a long game, but it couldn’t have started worse for his interests, because, in the first one played by the Brazilian Vinícuis on the far left, Jon Moncayola went very well , after Rubén Peña on the bottom line and his pass was perfectly used by his compatriot Rodrygo, who finished off in minute and 48 seconds of play.

The game broke its rhythm in the last minutes of the first part due to a series of fouls that heated up the players of both teams, although the break was reached with that 1-0 scoreline that remained unknown for the second, in the second half. that he health He did what a good part of the first could not, press high.

This didn’t seem to matter too much. Real Madrid to, with Toni Kroos’ containment work, wait to seek a quick recovery that would give Vinícius, Rodrygo and Benzema play, but this did not work for him and it was the rival who did benefit from his tactical disposition with a kick from Lucas Torró who made it impossible for Courtois.

The winning goal for Real Madrid

The tie, with just over half an hour remaining in regulation time, made Angelotti’s men react immediately and history repeated itself, Vinícius went along the baseline, crossed, now Kroos participated, and Rodrygo finished.

It was the sentence, because the Real Madrid They did not want to be surprised anymore despite the fact that Osasuna never gave up in search of a new tie that did not come.