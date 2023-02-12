Real Madrid beat Al Hilal 5-3 and was proclaimed club world champion for the fifth time in its history, this Saturday in Rabat, in a duel in which they showed their offensive exuberance against an Asian champion who was going head-to-head very high.

For the white team, the Brazilian Vinicius (13 and 69), voted best player of the tournament, and the Uruguayan Federico Valverde (18 and 58), with a goal for captain Karim Benzema (54), signed doubles.

“He makes the difference in every game, he is much more effective,” Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said of Vinicius, adding that his team put in “a good game” although with “some mistakes behind.”

The goals for Al Hilal were the work of Malian Moussa Marega (26) and Argentine Luciano Vietto (63 and 78).

With their victory, Real Madrid extends its dominance in the competition. It has won five editions, two more than Barcelona -the second club with the most titles-. It also has three Intercontinentals -predecessor of this trophy- in its showcases.

“Real’s superiority was seen, in general terms we didn’t make so many mistakes, but the quality of the adversary is decisive,” said Al Hilal coach Ramón ‘Pelado’ Díaz.

move the ball fast

Real Madrid was clear that moving the ball quickly at the Príncipe Moulay Abdellah stadium was the key to disarming their rival and they executed the plan without hesitation.

This is how the first of a fun goal festival fell: The team combined until Benzema read Vinicus’s unmarking into space, who looked up and opted to finish low. Goalkeeper and captain Abudllah Almayouf touched the ball before it went in.

He was also about to stop Valverde’s volley that made it 2-0 after a poor clearance from a subdued defense.

If Vinicius pointed to the shield and set a dance to celebrate, the Uruguayan looked for Ancelotti to give him a hug and thank him for continuing to bet on him despite his well-known downturn after the World Cup.

“Real Madrid is growing”, insisted the Italian coach, aware that the Mundialito is a perfect springboard to recover his team after a tough start to 2023.

In the midst of the white goals, Al Hilal’s first chance had arrived, with a shot that brushed the post by Vietto (14).

With two goals ahead and 70 minutes to play, the excess confidence was the main adversary of the European champion.

And it happened. A steal and a ball into space were candy at the gate of a school for an athlete like Marega, who executed goalkeeper Andriy Lunin with a powerful shot.

Before the break, the last white flash was a ball hung by Valverde that Benzema finished off first not far from one of the posts (41).

The next time it didn’t fail. It was Vinicius who crossed from the left with the outside so that he appeared in the heart of the area and scored.

Vietto, class double

Valverde, already a scorer in the semifinals, sealed his double by shooting a wall with Dani Carvajal and finishing off from practically the small area.

There was half an hour left to play and Ancelotti withdrew Benzema, who received a spectacular ovation. The public also dismissed Luka Modric in a big way minutes later.

The brilliant white attack contrasted with the fragility of his defense. Vietto won Antonio Rudiger’s back and defined with great class to make it 4-2.

Vinicius closed the white account by taking advantage of a dribble that went wide for Dani Ceballos, who had left minutes before.

The game was broken and Vietto, in a nice maneuver, turned around to also sign his double.

Then it was Marega who had a very clear shot that would have put spice at the end of the game (80). He failed and Al Hilal surrendered to a lethal team since 2014: five times European champion and five times world champion.