Real Madrid – Daniel Carvajal: Harry Kane “a great striker”

Who will take on the difficult legacy of Karim Benzema in the center of attack at Real Madrid? Following the Frenchman’s decision to leave Los Blancos, Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane is seen as the number one choice. The starting position is not bad either: the 29-year-old Englishman apparently wants to leave London, his contract only runs until June 30, 2024.

Would the 1.88 meter goalscorer be welcome at Real? Daniel Carvajal on Monday with the Spanish national team: “I usually don’t talk about players who aren’t on my team. We all know Harry Kane, England captain, great striker. The players who come will certainly help us a lot.”

????️ @DaniCarvajal92in a publicity act ???????? “It is a pity. We say goodbye to players who have marked an era” ???? “Harry Kane is a great striker, but I’m not talking about players who aren’t in my team” ???? @guillodiazdiaz ???? #PartidazoCOPE pic.twitter.com/cypr1LkAPs — The great match of COPE (@partidazocope) June 5, 2023

Fran García’s signing is already a done deal. The left-back returns from Rayo Vallecano for €5m. “A great full-back, young bloke. I’ll try to help as best I can.”said Carvajal, who once had match practice at another club (2012/13 at Bayer Leverkusen). “It’s a similar case to mine: he went and comes back. He will certainly help us a lot, I welcome him with open arms”said the 31-year-old.

