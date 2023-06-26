Real Madrid extend contract with Luka Modrić – the 37-year-old stays on

OfficialLuka Modrić is 37 but has been handed a new contract for another season at Real Madrid for the third year in a row thanks to his good performances. The Croatian has thus achieved a personal goal.

Foto: Angel Martinez/Getty Images“> Enlarge

Luka Modrić: Third consecutive one-year extension

MADRID. And every year he greets Luka Modric. The Croatian midfield star has signed a contract with Real Madrid for the third time in a row after 2021 and 2022. As the club has announced, the expiring contract with the veteran has been extended by another twelve months – i.e. until June 30, 2024. The deal had already been hinted at in the past few weeks and months. After Toni Kroos, this also leaves the second midfield veteran.

Once again, his advanced age did not prove to be an obstacle to continuing the collaboration. Modrić is 37 years old and will celebrate his 38th birthday on September 9th. With his mostly still good performances, he simply worked out a new contract again. Under Carlo Ancelotti he is still one of the permanent staff.

“No one should give me anything. If the club wants me to continue, I would like that. But only if I deserve it, not because of my history here.”, Modrić himself emphasized in February. be real “the club of my life”. After Karim Benzema’s departure, he will now mostly appear with the captain’s armband – despite Nacho Fernández remaining. The Spaniard is the new captain, but often a reservist.

Eleven seasons at Real Madrid

According to media reports, the Ballon d’Or winner and world footballer of 2018 rejected a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia with a net salary of 50 million euros for two years. Modrić also prefers to enter a twelfth season with the white ballet, which he joined in August 2012 from Tottenham Hotspur. His haul so far: 488 competitive games (37 goals, 77 assists) and 23 title wins.

Related posts

Modrić still thinks he’s in top shape: “Four games in a row without any problems.” Continue reading

By the way, by signing the new contract, the legendary number 10 has achieved a personal goal. “Hopefully I’ll still be here in Madrid when I’m 38. It would be a dream”said Modrić in January 2022 after the death of Francisco Gento, who had played for the Merengues at the age of 38.

Next season, the playmaker has the chance to climb up to second place in the ranking of the oldest Real professionals. First place goes to Ferenc Puskás, who once wore the jersey of the Madrilenians at the age of 39 years and 36 days. The third captain in the team would also need the 2024/25 season for that. It cannot be ruled out that he will also get them – depending on the quality of his performances and depending on the plan of the club, which has the next midfield generation in its own ranks with Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, Jude Bellingham and Aurélien Tchoauméni.

REAL MADRID LIVE: Subscribe to DAZN now

/21630049872/Realtotal_bet365_News

/21630049872/Realtotal_bet365_mobil_320x50

article

744920

Officially

The 37-year-old stays on: Luka Modrić extends at Real Madrid

Luka Modrić is 37 but has been handed a new contract for a third straight season at Real Madrid for his good performances. The Croatian has thus achieved a personal goal.

26.06.2023, 11:57

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

