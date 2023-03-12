single reviewReal Madrid do their duty against Espanyol without much glamor but with a comeback. Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde and Rodrygo Goes fell behind in the 3-1 win on matchday 25, while Éder Militão played their part in the success both defensively and offensively. The REAL TOTAL individual review.

starting eleven

Thibaut Courtois

Had to reach behind fairly early in the game when ex-Real striker Joselu scored the lead (8′). The ball landed in the corner, the Belgian was powerless, it wasn’t his fault. After a quarter of an hour, parried a situation that was not without danger after a free kick from a short distance, after which he failed to grab the ball properly and things got a little dicey again. Wasn’t seriously tested by a benign Espanyol offensive. REAL TOTAL-Note: 3.

Daniel Carvajal

Was hardly challenged defensively at all, but in the second half the game cleared well with a head from their own sixteen after a cross (52nd). Good at passing (75 out of 82). Shortly before half-time with a bad pass on the side at the level of the penalty area only had one drop (43rd). In the game he dared to take a direct acceptance that was clearly distorted (21st) and delivered a pinpoint cross to Vinícius Júnior into the penalty area (31st), offensively otherwise without any significant influence. REAL TOTAL-Note: 2,5.



Éder Militão

All in all, a strong showing from the Brazilian – once again. Threw himself into a Martin Braithwaite shot early on but didn’t look too good on the clean sheet as he gave Joselu a sizeable lead and gravitated towards the more dangerous opponent behind. In the further course of the game, however, he was flawless with his many defensive actions, also made his contribution offensively with plug-in passes and good diagonal balls – and last but not least with the 2-1 lead with a header just before the break (39th). Real can really use a militão like that when it comes to defending their three-goal lead against Liverpool on Wednesday. REAL TOTAL-Note: 1,5.

Nacho Fernandez

After many appearances as a full-back – both left and right – he was allowed to play in the center of defense again because Antonio Rüdiger was initially on the substitutes’ bench. The defensive all-rounder, who was also captain in Karim Benzema’s absence, didn’t have quite as many defensive actions as his neighbor Militão, but played quite confidently and flawlessly overall. After 30 minutes he received chants that he should stay beyond the season. His thanks for the affection: an assist via a solo run, which resulted in the 3-1 final score in the third minute of added time. REAL TOTAL-Note: 2.

Eduardo Camavinga

Rather a weakness of the team in this game. Was too easy to boil off when preparing the guest tour on the wing. Camavinga hesitated and tried to clear the high vertical pass with his head – which failed. In the game scene then too disembodied, he didn’t go into a duel with the assistant. His inevitable backward movement in an attempt to perhaps save something after all meant that he was the last man in the chain to nullify the offside, at which point Joselu netted. Otherwise with ball losses, a foul, which resulted in danger from a free kick, and two shaky situations in the second half. His good actions were limited. For the last 20 minutes, he switched to central defensive midfield due to personnel changes. REAL TOTAL-Note: 4.

Luka Modrić (up to the 72nd minute)

A solid and tried, but ultimately not too influential appearance of the Croatian. Presented himself well on the ball as usual, delivered a more dangerous cross from the half-field shortly after the change of sides, but it just didn’t reach the teammate. Showed a good understanding of the game, for example when he cleverly let a ball go through without contact after an hour. After 72 minutes it was over for him. REAL TOTAL-Note: 3.

Aurélien Tchouaméni (up to the 74th minute)

The starting point for the early deficit was a loss of possession by the Frenchman in the opposing half. However, his contribution to the 0:1 was limited, as 20 seconds were to elapse before the round ended up in the corner and the back four in particular were too unlucky. When the 2:1 came about, he shone with an outside instep template in the style of Modrić. Otherwise did his job properly without making many mistakes. REAL TOTAL-Note: 2.

Toni Kroos (up to the 74th minute)

Good performance in the 400th competitive game for Real, in which his standards did not lead to anything for the umpteenth time, apart from that, Kroos proved to be a clear pacemaker with good lateral movements, diagonal balls and through passes. 82 of his 88 passes came in, with 102 the most ball contacts. Even if it was more of a normal pass from his own half to the wing, the template to 1: 1 goes to his account. And even before the 2:1 he had his feet in the game. After 70 minutes, he also had a good chance with a left-foot shot, but it went just over the opponent’s goal. REAL TOTAL-Note: 2.

Federico Valverde

In the first half of the first half even more involved in the game, mainly due to many short passes in appearance. But he also made unnecessary bad passes and tried in vain after 25 minutes with a left-footed shot. He only had his best opportunity in injury time from the inside right (90+4). At times the Uruguayan was too uninvolved on the wing, in the last 20 minutes or so he moved to the half-right midfield due to personnel changes, where he then had more ball contacts again. REAL TOTAL-Note: 3,5.

Rodrygo Goes

Often finds it difficult to be the sole attacker in the center – this is also the case against Espanyol, who especially defended after their own lead with two closely spaced back four. Accordingly, the Brazilian had a difficult position in the middle, so that he sometimes gave way to the outside. In the 18th minute he fueled up well on the right flank and could only be stopped with a foul, a little later he put the ball on the goal net from a half-left position in front of the penalty area (28th), in the second half he shot one Free kick on the crossbar (75th) – his best chance. Not his best day. REAL TOTAL-Note: 3,5.

Vinícius Júnior (bis zur 90. Spielminute)

Active again in attack, et equalized after 22 minutes when he pulled into the penalty area from the left and inwards, aimed at the far corner and netted. Showed he has a good eye with a pass from the cross to Carvajal (21′), provided the pre-assist to make it 2-1 when he didn’t score himself, but served Tchouaméni on the left. In the second half, in which the Madrilenians tended to manage their lead, he slacked off a bit and only managed to get a shot from a central position (78th). REAL TOTAL-Note: 2.

substitute

Marco Asensio (from the 72nd minute)

Replaced Modrić after 72 minutes and switched to the right wing for Valverde. Didn’t stand out much until a nacho solo in the third minute of added time to make it 3-1 with relative ease, his seventh goal of the season. Without rating.

Daniel Ceballos (from the 74th minute)

Got almost 20 minutes including added time, played a strong interface pass, which just didn’t reach Vinícius. Ten minutes later with a good dribbling and good vision when he played to Asensio. But that will hardly be enough to start against Liverpool or Barcelona. Without rating.

Antonio Rüdiger (from the 74th minute)

Pausing for once after a series of starting eleven appearances. Moved into central defense alongside Militão, with Nacho on the left flank. Wasn’t particularly requested, so it wasn’t particularly noticeable. Without rating.

Álvaro Rodríguez (ab der 90. Spielminute)

Was allowed to play the five minutes of added time. Without rating.



Trainer

Charles Ancelotti

The Italian rotated marginally before the top games against Liverpool and Barcelona by just leaving a real regular on the bench in Rüdiger. Instead of the defensive variant with Valverde in attack against defensive Espanyol, he could have chosen the more offensive one with an Asensio to give Modrić or Kroos a break before the important week. All in all – even with his changes between minutes 72 and 90 – he was okay. REAL TOTAL-Note: 3.

