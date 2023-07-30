Home » Real Madrid in aluminum bad luck – Ancelotti: “As if there were a wall in front of Barça’s goal”
Real Madrid in aluminum bad luck – Ancelotti: "As if there were a wall in front of Barça's goal"

Real Madrid in aluminum bad luck – Ancelotti: “As if there were a wall in front of Barça’s goal”

Press conferenceReal Madrid lost 3-0 to FC Barcelona in the third friendly. Carlo Ancelotti was astonished by his team’s many goals from aluminum: “I’ve never had anything like that before.” The Italian’s goal was to test the young players in a challenging game. His conclusion: “They delivered.”

After Real Madrid 0: 3 FC Barcelona: CARLO ANCELOTTI on…

…the Clásico defeat: “There were a lot of good things. The game was good both with and without the ball. We pressed well, we had chances, we were dynamic. The bad thing was that in the first half we weren’t good at set pieces and in the end we were very offensive and disorganized. That cost us two goals. The loss hurts us, but I’ll hold on to the good things we’ve done. The team played very well for an hour.”

…Reals Aluminium-Pech: “Five aluminum hits in a game is pretty rare. I don’t think this has ever happened to me. It looked like there was a wall in front of the Barça goal. It’s a new team and I could see in that game how the young players adjusted. It went well and we have to keep going like this. Without a solid centre-forward, we create chances, so we’re going to stick with that idea.”

…Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić: “Today I wanted to see the young players. You have delivered. I know what Modrić and Kroos can do. The idea was to give minutes to those who started. In the next game, those who didn’t get as many minutes today will play more.”

…the change in the team: “The change hasn’t just started now. He started with Rodrygo (Goes)Vinicius (Junior) and (Eduardo) Camavinga. You will be more in the spotlight. I see a very good future in this team.”

The votes for the test match against FC Barcelona. Continue reading

…the injuries of Arda Güler and Ferland Mendy: “Arda has the problem with his knee…. I hope he can solve it in Madrid. He will complete an individual program. Mendy has a problem with his hamstring. So far he’s doing well and hopefully it’s nothing serious.”

…die Leistung von Vinicius Junior: “Vinicius has adapted well to playing further inside. He was always dangerous. He hit the bar twice and one ball just missed the goal. The penalty… it didn’t score, but it had a very positive impact on the game.

…the preferred penalty takers: “We are testing. Today we missed Modrić, who usually takes penalties. It could be Vinícius, Rodrygo… we’re trying. He’s good at taking penalties.”

