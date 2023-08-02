Real Madrid – Juventus: Last endurance test before the start of the season

Preliminary reportThe fourth and final test in the USA is coming up! Real Madrid will face Juventus in Orlando on Wednesday night (1:30 a.m. German time). After the Clásico defeat against FC Barcelona, ​​the Madrilenians want to set an example and win. Above all, this requires more goal threat – again in 4-1-2-1-2? All information about the duel.

Real Madrid: First test against Juventus, then return flight

Real Madrid’s marketing tour is coming to an end. After the Spanish record champions had beaten AC Milan in Los Angeles (3-2) and defeated Manchester United in Houston (2-0), they received a clap in the Clásico against FC Barcelona (0-3) in Arlington. Meanwhile, Los Blancos are in Orlando and want to make amends against Juventus there at the Camping World Stadium (61,348 seats) (Thursday, 1:30 p.m., im REAL TOTAL-Live ticker and in the live stream) before heading back to the plane towards the Spanish capital.

Test matches in USA (CEST)

July 24, 4:06 a.m.: Real Madrid 3-2 AC Milan (Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles) July 27, 2:36 a.m.: Real Madrid 2-0 Manchester United (NRG Stadium, Houston) July 29, 11:06 p.m.: Real Madrid 0-3 FC Barcelona (AT&T Stadium, Dallas) August 3, 1:36: Real Madrid – Juventus (Camping World Stadium, Orlando)

“We have tried a few things so far, which have worked well”coach Carlo Ancelotti said at the press conference ahead of the clash with Juve, sometimes referring to the 4-1-2-1-2. “Tomorrow we will end our stay here, we want to do it as well as possible again. I’m very satisfied, of course we still have to make some adjustments. It’s an important test tomorrow against a strong opponent who, like us, has experience.”according to the Italian, referring to “a nice game” adjusts After all, it’s against his former club, which he coached from February 1999 to June 2001.

Mendy is absent from Real Madrid – García in the starting XI

Ancelotti could also rely on the recently tested system against Turin. The 64-year-old sees mainly positive factors. Among other things, that Vinícius Júnior could radiate more goal danger. “He himself likes to play a bit more centrally. He makes the difference on the outside, but more centrally he can score goals. We have to take that into account”, said Ancelotti for one. On the other hand he said: “The system allows us to have another option, to be more variable. I think it’s good not to have a fixed system. On an individual level we have the properties of (Jude) Got to know Bellingham better.”

Meanwhile, there is good and bad news from Real Madrid’s training: Rodrygo Goes is fit again, but Ferland Mendy’s injury is certain. Both were absent from Sunday’s session, but at least the Brazilian was back on Monday and is therefore fit for the fourth and final friendly before the La Liga match against Athletic Club in Bilbao on August 12 (21:30 CEST). . Because Mendy will be out for up to two weeks, Fran García should not only be in the left-back position at the end of the USA tour and play from the start, while Rodrygo will probably make room for Brahim Díaz or Joselu in the starting XI.

Turbulent preparation for real opponents Juventus

For Juventus, the test match against Real Madrid is only the second in the USA. The Italian record champions originally wanted to play their first test in the United States against FC Barcelona, ​​but a gastrointestinal infection put numerous Barça stars out of action and caused the duel scheduled in San Francisco to be canceled. Juve played against Milan in Los Angeles last Friday and won (4:3 nE) – with ex-Blanco Danilo (between 2015 and 2017 at Real Madrid) as captain.

In addition, the preparations of the “old lady” were shaken by another turbulent event: Juve were excluded from the Europa Conference League for the coming season due to financial violations by the old club management and also have to pay a fine of 20 million euros. The table seventh of the previous Serie A season protested his own innocence, but refrained from an objection. Against this background, Juve will only be able to face international top clubs like Real Madrid in friendly matches for the time being.

Real Madrid – Juventus: Information about the test match in the overview

Encounter: Real Madrid–Juventus

Frame: Test match, Soccer Champions Tour

Datum: 3. August 2023 (LIME)

Kicking off: 1:36 a.m. (LIME)

Ort: Camping World Stadium, Orlando

TV/Livestream: SPORTDIGITAL FOOTBALL (also via DAZN)

Liveticker: REAL TOTAL

