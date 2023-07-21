pre-season

Real Madrid is in Los Angeles. After more than twelve hours of recovery as a result of the previously just as long flight, the pros had their first training session on the campus of the University of California on Thursday evening Central European Time – in which almost everyone took part.

Daniel Carvajal only worked indoors individually due to back problems while those who joined the team in the US Thibaut Courtois, Éder Militão, david praises, Vinícius Junior, Rodrygo Goes, Antonio Rudiger and Aurelien Tchouameni trained with the team for the first time during the ongoing preparation for the 2023/24 season. After an hour of physical work in the weight room, it was time to hit the grass.

Photo: Realmadrid.com“> Enlarge

The stragglers are actually already fully integrated and don’t work as small groups on their own to catch up on something after the postponed vacation. The first test match against Champions League semi-finalists AC Milan is on Monday morning Central European Time (4 a.m.), in which practically all professionals are used.

Dani Ceballos stayed injured in Madrid, Reinier Jesus because of an apparently imminent loan. It remains unclear to what extent Antonio Blanco will still appear at Blancos. The 22-year-old Spaniard spent last season on loan first at FC Cádiz and then at Deportivo Alavés and is currently free due to the U21 European Championship, which runs until July 8.

Real Madrid – Jersey 2023/24: order now in the Adidas online shop

/21630049872/Realtotal_bet365_News

/21630049872/Realtotal_bet365_mobil_320x50

article

752711

pre-season

Real Madrid: Last stars get into training – Carvajal is missing

Real Madrid is in Los Angeles. After more than twelve hours of recovery as a result of the previously just as long flight, the pros had their first training session on the campus of the University of California on Thursday evening Central European Time – in which almost everyone took part. Daniel Carvajal only worked individually due to back problems […]

20.07.2023, 23:37

Up

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

