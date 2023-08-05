Real Madrid makes it clear: Pérez does not want to leave, training ground will not be renamed

OfficialReal Madrid put a stop to the rumor mill. The club announced that neither the training ground should be given the nickname of Florentino Pérez, nor will the president resign in the foreseeable future.

This case showed once again how quickly some rumors can spread. Real Madrid are now taking positions on two rumors that have caused a stir among some fans. On the one hand, it was said that the training ground could be given Florentino Pérez’s name, but on the other hand, there was suddenly talk that Real Madrid’s president wanted to step down soon. The royals announced on Saturday afternoon:

In response to a rumor that has surfaced on some social networks that President Florentino Pérez is allegedly considering stepping down from the club’s presidency, Real Madrid would like to announce the following:

– That these rumors are categorically false and are the result of certain interests that have nothing to do with reality.

– And that at the next General Assembly of Real Madrid Socios there will be no item on the agenda where the name of Ciudad Real Madrid will be discussed.

However, it cannot be ruled out for the future

The Blancos nipped the rumors about the 76-year-old in the bud – possibly under pressure from Pérez himself. And yet it cannot be ruled out that the item for renaming the training ground in Valdebebas will be listed for voting at the general meeting next autumn or in the future . And Florentino Pérez will not be president forever either, especially since his current electoral term runs until 2025 and he should have achieved two major goals by then: after the renovation of the Estadio Santiago Bernabéus also the commitment of Kylian Mbappé.

In the last election in April 2021, competitors like Enrique Riquelme withdrew their candidacy at short notice because they see no chance against Pérez in connection with the Bernabéu conversion, but want to take their time until 2025. Riquelme already spoke of “Real Madrid 3.0″. Then even a certain Rafael Nadal could enter the race for the presidency at Real Madrid – because the decision is ultimately made by the members in an election.

Florentino Pérez’s tenure

2000 – 2006 and 2009 – today:

6 x Champions League 6 x Club World Cup or World Cup 5 x UEFA Super Cup 6 x LaLiga 3 x Copa del Rey 6 x Supercopa de España Also: 25 titles with Reals basketball players

