Real Madrid makes official the announcement of the departure of Karim Benzema

He Real Madrid announced six hours before the last game of the season, against Athletic Club Bilbao at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium that will become a tribute to Karim Benzemathe farewell of the French striker who has starred in a “brilliant and unforgettable stage” to leave become “one of the great myths” of Madrid and “one of the great legends of world football.”

“Real Madrid and our captain Karim Benzema have agreed to end his brilliant and unforgettable stage as a player for our club. Real Madrid wants to show its gratitude and all its affection for who is already one of our greatest legends”, the white club began the announcement of their captain’s farewell.

Benzema had agreed with Real Madrid for one more year on his contract and has reached an agreement to, at 35, start a new phase of his life in Arab football, accepting a proposal that significantly improves his salary.

Karim Benzema’s titles with Real Madrid

“Karim Benzema arrived at our club in 2009, at just 21 years of age, and he has been a fundamental player in this golden age of our history. During the fourteen seasons in which he has defended our badge and our shirt, He has won 25 titles, a record number for Real Madrid: 5 European Cups, 5 Club World Cups, 4 European Super Cups, 4 Leagues, 3 Copas del Rey and 4 Spanish Super Cups”Reviewed Real Madrid.

“He is the current Ballon d’Or and UEFA Player of the Year, as well as being included in the FIFA FIFPRO Eleven and winning the 2022 Pichichi Trophy. Awards received after one of the most extraordinary seasons in our history, especially in the Champions Leaguein which our captain starred in memorable matches that helped Real Madrid win the Fourteenth European Cup in Paris, being the top scorer in this competition with 15 goals”.

Real Madrid highlighted that Karim is leaving as the fifth player who has donned his shirt the most times with 647 games and as the second all-time scorer with 353 goals. He is also the club’s second top scorer in both LaLiga and the European Cup, which he stops playing as the fourth goalscorer in the entire Champions League, also fourth in LaLiga history.

“Karim Benzema’s career at Real Madrid has been an example of behavior and professionalism, and he has represented the values ​​of our club. He has earned the right to decide his future. Madridistas and all the fans around the world have enjoyed his magical and unique football, which have made him one of the great myths of our club and one of the great legends of world football”, highlighted the club.

When will Karim Benzema say goodbye to Real Madrid?

“Real Madrid is and will always be his home, and he wishes him and all his family the best in this new phase of his life,” he declared before announcing a farewell match for the legend next Tuesday at 12 noon. :00 hours at Real Madrid City, accompanied by Karim and his great supporter, President Florentino Pérez.