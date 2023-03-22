InterviewNacho Fernández has hinted that he will definitely extend his contract with Real Madrid if he continues to play regularly. The defensive all-rounder reaffirms his attachment to the Royal and speaks openly of a difficult start to the season for him without trust from Carlo Ancelotti.

Enlarge Photo: Jaime Reina/AFP via Getty Images“>

Nacho felt ‘practically not important at all’

MADRID. Footballers are happy when they are on the pitch. Footballers are unhappy when they are on the substitutes’ bench. It also works like that Nacho Fernandez – and because of this back-and-forth situation during the course of the season, he is still debating whether to extend his contract with Real Madrid, which is expiring, or, at the age of 33, have another experience at another club.

The priority for the defensive all-purpose weapon is clearly staying with the royals, his great footballing love. The only requirement is that he gets to play as regularly as he has in the past few weeks. Nacho announced this on Wednesday at a press conference for the Spanish national team, for which he was called up for the first time since October 2018.

“I’m having the best time of my career. The season started very hard for me, in the first four or five months I didn’t really feel important for the team. I didn’t have the confidence of the coach, even though he already knows me very well. Then everything changed”Nacho said openly and honestly.

Nacho: If things continue like this at Real Madrid, I’ll stay

After the signing of Antonio Rüdiger, number 6 went from central defender number three to central defender number four. Of his 31 appearances so far this season, only eleven can be traced back to the period from the start of the season to the World Cup. As a result, he benefited above all from the injury-related absences of Daniel Carvajal, Lucas Vázquez, David Alaba and Ferland Mendy, so that he was needed everywhere in the back four.

Nacho also seems to want to consider his role for the rest of the season before making a decision. “Having a contract with Real Madrid or not doesn’t mean anything. If he ran two more years, I would be in the same situation. In the summer I talk to the club, the coach, my family. If things go the way they have been and I’m made to feel important, then it will be as easy as it has been in years past.”he said loudly and clearly.

In view of the twelve points behind FC Barcelona and the fact that the championship has therefore practically been lost with twelve games left, the vice-captain should be able to play at least in the Primera División continuously, so that even more important defensive professionals can get more frequent breathers on the hoped-for way to the final of the Champions League .

“I’ll be the first to continue at Real Madrid”

The veteran: “It’s a difficult situation for me because I don’t know what it’s like to play at another club, to have a different experience than Real Madrid. I’m the first to continue here. I have absolutely everything here, my club, my family, my friends. I am completely convinced that I would not be better off anywhere else than here. It’s also not about Madrid giving me more years or more money. I just want to feel as important as I have in years past.”

So far he has “no decision made yet”. In the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, the fans regularly encouraged their homegrown player to stay beyond the summer with chants. Nacho is grateful for: “Of course it’s special when the Bernabéu calls your name. You don’t dream of that and it’s unbelievable.”

