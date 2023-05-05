Home » Real Madrid – Osasuna in the final of the Copa del Rey – Diario La Página
Real Madrid – Osasuna in the final of the Copa del Rey – Diario La Página

Real Madrid and CA Osasuna face each other in the grand final of the Copa del Rey 2022/2023. The white team arrives with a tough defeat against Real Sociedad in LaLiga (2-0), so they want to make up for it with a very important title such as the Cup.

Vinicius was not available by card but he will be at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville. Karim Benzema and Luka Modric will also arrive at the appointment except for a last-minute setback. Real Madrid defeated Villarreal in the round of 16 in the Copa del Rey, Atlético in extra time in the quarterfinals and FC Barcelona in the semifinals.

However, the white team has run out of options to fight for the title in LaLiga Santander. Carlo Ancelotti’s team has 68 points and already has 7 defeats in a championship where they defended the title and have been very irregular.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid will be without David Alaba in the center of defense or Ferland Mendy on the left side, both injured. In addition to the Copa del Rey final, he has the UEFA Champions League semi-final against Manchester City ahead of him. Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes and Fede Valverde are lethal, at the expense of Benzema returning in this match for the title.

Jagoba Arrasate’s Osasuna, for their part, has had a formidable season that has led them to occupy ninth place in LaLiga Santander, with 44 points. The Navarrese team comes from eliminating Real Betis in the round of 16, the current Cup champion (in a penalty shootout), Sevilla and Athletic Bilbao in the quarterfinals and semifinals, both in extra time.

The Navarrese team wants to surprise and win in this grand final of the Copa del Rey, which would be their first title. Real Madrid, for its part, is looking for its 20th Cup title. The last one dates from 2014 and will want to raise the KO tournament of Spanish football again.

