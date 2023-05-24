Real Madrid pays tribute to Vinicius with a 2-1 victory over Rayo

The real Madrid won 2-1 against Rayo Vallecano (11th) this Wednesday in matchday 36 of the League, in a match turned into a tribute to its Brazilian striker Vinicius, after the racist insults he suffered on Sunday in Valencia.

The Merengue team took the lead with a goal from Karim Benzema (31), but near the end Raúl de Tomás made it 1-1 (84) before Rodrygo made it 2-1 with a shot from the front (89) in a match , which began with different acts to pay homage to the young Brazilian striker.

Rodrygo also celebrated his goal with his right fist raised in tribute to Vinicius.

Rayo Vallecano started out very offensive, against a Real Madrid team that took time to settle down and improved after Benzema’s goal.

Rodrigo to the rescue

Real Madrid dominated in the second half, without Rayo disturbing Thibaut Courtois’s goal until Raúl de Tomás appeared to equalize, but Rodrygo rescued his team at the last moment.

The victory allows Real Madrid to provisionally regain second place in the league pending what Atlético de Madrid does against Espanyol.

Sevilla (9th), with their heads set on next week’s Europa League final, did not go beyond a 1-1 draw with Elche, already relegated to the Second Division.

The Andalusians went ahead with a goal from Argentine Erik Lamela (10), but Tete Morente equalized (25) in a game that Elche played for more than an hour with ten due to the expulsion of Pape Gueye (18).

Villarreal (5th) speeds up their chances of reaching the Champions League places after beating Cádiz 2-0 (16th) with a brace from Nicolas Jackson (20, 45+2).

The Yellow Submarine remains five points behind Real Sociedad (4th), which marks the Champions League positions, with only 6 points left to play when this day ends.

Cádiz (16th), on the other hand, is still only three points from the relegation places.

Results of the matches of the 36th day of the Spanish soccer championship, and classification table:

Mars:

Real Sociedad – Almeria 1 – 0

Celta – Girona 1 – 1

Valladolid – Barcelona 3 – 1

Wednesday:

Elche – Seville 1 – 1

Villarreal – Cadiz 2 – 0

Real Madrid – Lightning 2 – 1

Betis – Getafe (20:00 GMT)

Espanyol – Atletico Madrid

Thursday:

(17:30 GMT) Majorca – Valencia

(19:30 GMT) Osasuna – Athletic

Classification: Pts JGEP GF GC Diff

1. Barcelona 85 36 27 4 5 66 18 48

2. Real Madrid 74 36 23 5 8 72 34 38

3. Atletico Madrid 72 35 22 6 7 63 27 36

4. Royal Society 68 36 20 8 8 48 32 16

5. Villarreal 63 36 19 6 11 56 36 20

6. Betis 56 35 16 8 11 43 38 5

7. Athletic 50 35 14 8 13 46 39 7

8. Girona 49 36 13 10 13 56 51 5

9. Sevilla 49 36 13 10 13 45 50 -5

10. Health 47 35 13 8 14 32 39 -7

11. Lightning 46 36 12 10 14 43 49 -6

12. Mallorca 44 35 12 8 15 33 40 -7

13. Valencia 40 35 11 7 17 39 41 -2

14. Celta 40 36 10 10 16 41 51 -10

15. Almeria 39 36 11 6 19 46 62 -16

16. Cadiz 38 36 9 11 16 28 52 -24

17. Valladolid 38 36 11 5 20 33 63 -30

18. Getafe 35 35 8 11 16 31 44 -13

19. Espanyol 34 35 8 10 17 44 61 -17

20. Elche 21 36 4 9 23 28 66 -38

