Real Madrid presents third kit for season 2023/24

Real Madrid presents third kit for season 2023/24

OfficialBefore the start of the 2023/24 season, Real Madrid presents its third shirt. This away shirt is also dark.

Real Madrid also unveil final kit

MADRID. It was probably accidentally leaked in mid-June, now Real Madrid has officially presented its third kit for the 2023/24 season. While the home shirt is white as usual, the second away shirt is also dark. Los Blancos and their supplier Adidas have also opted for a black kit after the very dark blue variant. „Back in Black“!

Only the logos of Real, Adidas and Emirates come in dark yellow, as do the seams on the sleeves. This is also the primary accompanying color with this jersey. However, the three Adidas stripes on the shoulders are greyish.

There is a black button on the collar above the chest area, on the left side of the neck the lettering “RMCF” for “Real Madrid CF” (“Club de Fútbol”). Interesting: This jersey is made from 100 percent recycled material.

Two dark jerseys for away games

Ultimately, due to their dark resemblance, one of the away kits could end up being used quite infrequently this season. But that would not be new. In the 2021/22 season, the alternative shirt, i.e. the third jersey, was only used three times. In the past season, Real only wore the purple jersey six times. It is quite possible that a shirt will only be played on very few occasions this season. You can order them all from now on Adidas Online Shop.

Real Madrid Kits 2023/24

Real Madrid presents third kit for season 2023/24

Before the start of the 2023/24 season, Real Madrid presents its third kit. This away shirt is also dark.

10.08.2023, 10:10

