On the morning of this Sunday, an official statement was issued where Real Madrid shows its position on this case.

The Board of Directors of Real Madrid agreed at the meeting held this Sunday morning to appear in the “procedure” of the Negreira case. “as soon as the judge opens it to the affected parties”, and shows his “deep concern” at the seriousness of the events and the “serious accusations” made by the Prosecutor’s Office against FC Barcelona.

Real Madrid reported in a statement on the decisions adopted at a Board of Directors lasting more than an hour, held at the offices of the Valdebebas sports complex.

“The Board of Directors of Real Madrid CF, in its meeting held today, has learned of the serious accusations made by the Barcelona Prosecutor’s Office against FC Barcelona, ​​two of its presidents, Josep María Bartomeu and Sandro Rosell, and former directors Albert Soler and Óscar Grau, on the basis of potential crimes, among others, of corruption in the sports field, within the framework of the relations established by said club with the former vice president of the Technical Committee of Referees, José María Enríquez Negreira ” , highlights in his statement.

“Real Madrid expresses its deep concern about the seriousness of the facts and reiterates its full confidence in the action of justice and has agreed that, in defense of its legitimate interests, it will appear in the proceedings as soon as the judge opens it to the public. injured parties,” he says.

Source: Madrid (EFE)