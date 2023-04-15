Real Madrid takes three points after beating Cádiz 2-0 – Diario La Página

Madrid played and won 2-0 as a visitor the duel last Saturday at the Ramón de Carranza Stadium.

Cádiz arrived with the intention of reaping another victory after beating Real Betis 2-0 at home. For its part, Real Madrid lost by a result of 3-2 in the previous match against Villarreal.

With this good result, the Madrid team is second, while Cádiz is fifteenth at the end of the game.

In the first half, neither team was successful in front of the goal, so the first 45 minutes ended with the same result of 0-0.

In the second half, luck came for the visiting eleven, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal from Nacho in the 72nd minute. After a new play, the score for the Real Madrid eleven increased, which increased the gap to make it 2-0 thanks to a goal from Marco Asensio at minute 76, thus ending the match with a final score of 2-0.

It was a game with several movements in the substitute benches. Madrid brought on Eduardo Camavinga, Eden Hazard and Luka Modric for Lucas Vázquez, Rodrygo and Federico Valverde and on behalf of Cádiz Jorge Meré, Álex, Roger Martí, Iván Alejo and Álvaro Negredo were replaced by Raul Parra Artal, Rubén Sobrino, Sergi Guardiola, Fede San Emeterio and Chris Ramos.

The referee showed a yellow card to Cádiz (Rubén Alcaraz), while the visiting team did not see any.

With this away victory, Carlo Ancelotti’s team was in second place with 62 points, occupying a place to access the Champions League, while Sergio’s team was in fifteenth place with 31 points at the end of the match.

The next LaLiga commitment for Cádiz is against Espanyol, while Real Madrid will face Celta.