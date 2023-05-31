Home » Real Madrid tops the Forbes list of the 30 most valuable soccer clubs in the world – Diario La Página
Real Madrid tops the Forbes list of the 30 most valuable soccer clubs in the world – Diario La Página

This week the American magazine Forbes published the list of the 30 most valuable soccer clubs on the planet, which means an increase in its research that in 2022 had been limited to showing only 20 in the published ranking. On this occasion, in general terms, prices have increased, but the dominant countries remain the same.

The absolute leader is Real Madrid. The Spanish club has reached a value of USD 6,070 million, 19% more than a year ago. Champion of five of the last Champions League, owner of the highest rating in La Liga in Spain and owner of one of the most modern stadiums on the planet, it is an institution that is sought after by any businessman.

Second comes Manchester United, worth $6 billion, 30% more than in 2022. Interestingly, the Glazer family (who bought the club in 2005 for $1.5 billion) have put it up for sale and fans will soon learn to its new owners: the English Sir Jim Ratcliffe or the Qatari businessman Sheikh Jassim.

These two teams are the only two that have always been in the Top 5 since Forbes made this list (the first was in 2004). Manchester United has occupied first place 11 times and Real Madrid on 7. The remainder was from Barcelona in 2021. The Catalan team appears third this time with a value of USD 5,510 million.

The only countries that appear represented in the ranking are Spain (3), England (12), Germany (2), Italy (4), France (2) and the United States (7), which denotes the power of Europe in soccer and the growth of MLS. Although it is not crazy to imagine that Asian nations will also appear soon.

How is the calculation done?

“Club values ​​are business values ​​(equity plus net debt) and include the economy of the team’s stadium (but exclude the value of the real estate itself), based on comparable transactions. Operating income is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, player trading, and disposition of player records.”

In addition, the American site clarifies that it uses data from the 2021/22 season and in the case of the 2022 MLS, from the official balance sheets presented by the clubs.

The complete list

1- Real Madrid (Spain) – USD 6.07 billion.

2- Manchester United (England) – USD 6 billion.

3- Barcelona (Spain) – USD 5.51 billion.

4- Liverpool (England) – USD 5.29 billion.

5. Manchester City (England) – USD 4.99 billion.

6- Bayern Munich (Germany) – USD 4.86 billion.

7- Paris Saint-Germain (France) – USD 4.21 billion.

8-Chelsea (England) – USD 3.1 billion.

9-Tottenham Hotspur (England) – USD 2.8 billion.

10-Arsenal (England) – USD 2.26 billion.

11- Juventus (Italy) – USD 2.16 billion.

12- Borussia Dortmund (Germany) – USD 1.93 billion.

13- Atlético de Madrid (Spain) – USD 1.54 billion.

14- AC Milan (Italy) – USD 1.4 billion.

15. West Ham United (England) – USD 1.08 billion.

16- Inter Milan (Italy) – USD 1.03 billion.

17- Los Angeles FC (United States) – USD billion.

18- LA Galaxy (USA) – USD 925 M

19- Atlanta United FC (USA) – USD 850 million.

20- Crystal Palace (Inglaterra) – USD 806 millones.

21- New York City FC (USA) – USD 800 million.

22- Newcastle United (Inglaterra) – USD 794 millones.

23- Leicester City (England) – USD 781 million.

24- Aston Villa (England) – USD 756 million.

25- Everton (England) – USD 744 million.

26- Olympique Lyonnais (France) – USD 734 million.

27- AS Roma (Italy) – USD 724 million.

28- DC United (USA) – USD 700 million.

29- Toronto FC (United States) – USD 690 million.

30- Austin FC (United States) – USD 680 million.

