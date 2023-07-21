Real Madrid trains in Los Angeles in its preseason

Real Madrid trained this Thursday, July 20, 2023 for the first time in Los Angeles for their preseason in the US. Photo EFE

Real Madrid trained this Thursday, July 20, 2023 for the first time in Los Angeles (USA) and, among the more than 300 fans who gathered around the UCLA university facilities, there seemed to be a clear favourite: the Brazilian Vinícius Júnior.

Now without Benzema in the white club, the Californian fans, despite the intense heat of the morning in Los Angeles, did not stop chanting the name of Vinícius, who stopped to sign autographs and take pictures with his fans.

Like other players such as Thibaut Courtois, Éder Militao or Rodrygo, the Brazilian attacker arrived directly in Los Angeles on Wednesday and joined the white expedition without flying on the team’s charter.

Carlo Ancelotti, the Madrid coach, directed a session that Dani Carvajal was unable to finish due to a slight back problem and with very prominent new faces for this year such as Jude Bellingham or Arda Güler.

This morning training was focused on the physical and conditioning part and only after an hour of work there was already space for ball exercises with rounds and shots on goal.

At the headquarters at UCLA, the same place that Madrid chose for its preseason in 2022, some renowned guests such as former Merengue player Roberto Carlos attended this Thursday.

Before training, Ancelotti wanted to settle in his first public appearance his possible connection with Brazil to be his next coach from the Copa América that takes place next summer and assured that “he will not” “talk” about this “never again” and that he abides by the contract he has with the white team until June 30, 2024.

«I am not going to talk about Brazil or what is going to happen. I am the coach of Real Madrid and here I am staying. I will never talk about this matter again, “he told the media.

Madrid will complete its double training session this Thursday with an afternoon session also at UCLA.

With 25 players called up, Madrid will play their first friendly on this new American tour on Sunday the 23rd at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, in Los Angeles County, against Milan.

The Madrid team will be in Los Angeles until Tuesday the 25th and from there they will travel to Houston, to face Manchester United on Wednesday the 26th; to Dallas, to tackle the classic against Barcelona on Saturday the 29th; and Orlando, to play against Juventus on Wednesday August 2 before returning to Spain. EFE

