miscellany

Real Madrid’s training ground, the Ciudad Real Madrid, may grow Florentino Perez appointed and accordingly soon called Ciudad Deportivo Florentino Pérez. As the Spanish sports newspaper MARCA reports, the presidents of some fan clubs have suggested this. This should be voted on at the meeting of voting members in autumn, the exact date has not yet been communicated.

The project should already be met with a positive response in the relevant circles. In madridismo, voices have been growing louder for some time now to recognize the great merits of the club boss. With 32 title successes in the football department, he is about to catch up with the legendary Santiago Bernabéu (33). Incidentally, in April 2021 his presidency was extended to 2025.

Foto: Handout/Laureus via Getty Images“> Enlarge

The name Estadio Santiago Bernabéu – which is being converted into a state-of-the-art arena on the initiative of visionary Pérez – is untouchable, the small stadium in Valdebebas is named after Alfredo Di Stéfano. The training complex itself would certainly make sense to be named after Pérez, especially since it was built and inaugurated in 2005, during the 76-year-old Spaniard’s first term of office (2000 to 2006).

The site is constantly being expanded, and the office is now also located in the north-east of the capital. According to a rumor, Pérez is even planning a small Real Madrid theme park there in the future.

Real’s most successful presidents

Santiago Bernabéu Yeste: 33 Heads (29 officers + 4 inofficials) Florentino Pérez: 32 Heads Ramón Mendoza: 12 Heads

Real Madrid under Florentino Pérez

6 x Champions League 6 x Klub-WM respectively Weltpokale 5 x UEFA Super Cup 6 x LaLiga 3 x Copa del Rey 6 x Spanish Super Cup

/21630049872/Realtotal_bet365_News

/21630049872/Realtotal_bet365_mobil_320x50

article

754722

miscellany

Real Madrid: Will training ground be named after Florentino Pérez?

Real Madrid’s training ground, the Ciudad Real Madrid, may be named after Florentino Pérez and will soon be called Ciudad Deportivo Florentino Pérez. As the Spanish sports newspaper MARCA reports, the presidents of some fan clubs have suggested this. This should be voted on at the meeting of voting members in autumn, the exact date has not yet been communicated. The plan […]

03.08.2023, 20:46

Up

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

