With a great performance by the Brazilian Rodrygo, Real Madrid beat Osasuna 2-1 in the Copa del Rey final, played this Saturday at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville, achieving their 20th title in the competition.

The Madrid team took the lead from the start of the game, when Rodrygo finished off an assist from Vinícius Jr. in the center of the area at minute 2, beating the rival goalkeeper with a left-footed shot. with RT

Related