The FIFA plans to use rankings calculated based on recent Champions League performance to select the majority of the 12 European teams that will compete in the first Club World Cup in 2025which would imply that Real Madrid is already classified, according to The Times.

Sources cited this Tuesday by the British newspaper suggest that eight of the 12 European places for this new tournament will be awarded through coefficient rankings, while the remaining four will be awarded to the winners of the UEFA Champions League in the editions prior to the World Cup, from 2022 to 2025.

It may interest you: Bombshell! Linda Caicedo would be a new Real Madrid player.

If so, the Real Madrid He would already have his place secured with a view to the first edition of the tournament, whose venue has not yet been confirmed, scheduled for June 2025.

According to the aforementioned newspaper, the UEFA He wants to limit the clubs classified by country to two, although the system is still being debated between FIFA, UEFA and the Association of European Clubs.

According to The Times, the club coefficients of the UEFA they are calculated taking into account the performance of the teams in European competitions during the last five years.

Using the latest rankings, almost certainly the Manchester City would be classified for the tournament, having finished second in Europe behind the Bayern Munich while the other English place would go to either the Liverpool, al Chelsea o al Manchester Unitedbased on their future performance in Europe, unless they can confirm a place by winning the Champions League.

Also read: Win Sports journalist accused a colleague of xenophobia live.

The Times also comments that Londoners Tottenham Hotspur o el Arsenalranked 18th and 23rd respectively in Europe, probably wouldn’t do it this way.

Where will the 2025 Club World Cup be held?



The FIFA It has not yet announced the venue for the new tournament, which will be held in June and July 2025, and will maintain the usual format of recent years until that year, with seven participating teams, one per confederation, plus the host.

The British newspaper also points out that one of the options includes playing in the United States, as a warm-up for the 2026 World Cup for national teams, which also hosts Canada and Mexico.