Real Sociedad qualifies for the Champions League, Espanyol drops to second

Despite losing 2-1 at Atlético de Madrid, Real Sociedad (4th) secured the last place in contention in the Spanish League to play the next Champions League, this Sunday in matchday 37, where Espanyol were relegated mathematically to second after drawing 2-2 in Valencia.

With 68 points, Real Sociedad will reach the last matchday with a five-point lead over fifth-placed Villarreal, who was defeated 2-1 by Rayo Vallecano (10th). The Basque team cannot therefore be evicted from that fourth place.

Atlético de Madrid won this match against Real Sociedad with goals from French Antoine Griezmann (minute 37) and Argentine Nahuel Molina (73). The Norwegian Alexander Sorloth made up the defeat of the blue and whites in 88.

Thanks to that victory, Atlético (3rd) will play the last matchday, next weekend, with options to fight for the runner-up spot, as they remain one point behind Real Madrid (2nd), who had won 2-2 on Saturday. 1 in the field of Seville (11th).

Ahead, FC Barcelona, ​​champion mathematically since the 14th of this month, said goodbye at home this season with a 3-0 victory against Mallorca (12th), with a brace from Ansu Fati (1, 24) and a goal from Gavi (70).

The bad news for Barça in the match was the injury to young defender Alejandro Balde, who suffered a partial tear of the external lateral ligament in his right ankle, which will take him out for an estimated time of between six and seven weeks, according to his club. . Amath Ndiaye had been sent off in the 14th minute for the action that injured Balde.

The emotional note of the match was given by the farewell to the Camp Nou of two emblematic players who will leave the club at the end of the current season, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

Results of the 37th day of the Spanish League

– Saturday:

Sevilla – Real Madrid 1 – 2

– Domingo:

Barcelona – Majorca 3 – 0

Getafe – Osasuna 2 – 1

Cádiz – Celtic 1 – 0

Almeria – Valladolid 0 – 0

Athletic – Elche 0 – 1

Valencia – Espanyol 2 – 2

Girona – Betis 1 – 2

Atletico Madrid – Real Sociedad 2 – 1

Lightning – Villarreal 2 – 1

Classification: Pts JGEP GF GC Diff

1. Barcelona 88 37 28 4 5 69 18 51

2. Real Madrid 77 37 24 5 8 74 35 39

3. Atletico Madrid 76 37 23 7 7 68 31 37

4. Royal Society 68 37 20 8 9 49 34 15

5. Villarreal 63 37 19 6 12 57 38 19

6. Betis 59 37 17 8 12 45 40 5

7. Health 50 37 14 8 15 35 41 -6

8. Athletic 50 37 14 8 15 46 42 4

9. Girona 49 37 13 10 14 57 53 4

10. Lightning 49 37 13 10 14 45 50 -5

11. Sevilla 49 37 13 10 14 46 52 -6

12. Mallorca 47 37 13 8 16 34 43 -9

13. Cadiz 41 37 10 11 16 29 52 -23

14. Getafe 41 37 10 11 16 34 45 -11

15. Valencia 41 37 11 8 18 41 44 -3

16. Almeria 40 37 11 7 19 46 62 -16

17. Celta 40 37 10 10 17 41 52 -11

18. Valladolid 39 37 11 6 20 33 63 -30

19. Espanyol 36 37 8 12 17 49 66 -17

20. Elche 24 37 5 9 23 29 66 -37

